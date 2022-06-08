Furman elected to fourth term as Kensington’s mayor

Getty Images

Kensington Mayor Tracey Furman was elected to a fourth term Monday in the town’s municipal election. Additionally, one incumbent and one newcomer were elected to the four-member Town Council.

Furman, who ran unopposed, received 390 votes, according to the town website.

In the election for two council members, incumbent Nate Engle was reelected with 279 votes and newcomer Ann Lichter was elected with 317 votes. Third-place finisher Jon Gerson received 196 votes.

Lichter replaces outgoing Town Council Member Bridget Hill-Zayat, who did not run for reelection.

There were 426 total ballots cast in the election out of 1,618 registered voters for a turnout of about 26%, according to town officials.

Kensington’s mayor and council members serve staggered two-year terms. At least two members are typically up for reelection each year.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com