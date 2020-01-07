José Andrés nonprofit deploys to Australia to assist wildfire victims
Plus: Takoma Park coach selected to form first Olympic breakdancing team; Topgolf opening delayed in Germantown
Celebrity chef José Andrés, a Bethesda resident, deployed a relief team to Australia to assist victims of the ongoing wildfires in the New South Wales region.
A team from Andrés’ nonprofit World Central Kitchen arrived in the country this week to visit evacuation centers and prepare meals for affected communities.
The wildfires have burned more than 12 million acres and destroyed at least 2,000 homes. It’s estimated that millions of animals have also died in the blazes, including koalas and birds. [WUSA9]
Takoma Park coach selected to head first Olympic breakdancing team
Antonio Castillo, the owner of a breakdancing studio in Takoma Park, is tasked with forming the first-ever Olympic team for the sport.
Breakdancing will debut during the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Castillo, who owns a studio called The Lab, has been tasked with assembling a national team to compete at the event. He serves as chairman of the USA Breakin’ Committee. [NBC 4]
Topgolf opening in Germantown delayed
“Unexpected delays” are expected to push back the opening of a new Topgolf on Century Boulevard in Germantown.
A spokeswoman for the company blamed inclement weather for delaying construction on the new facility. An opening date has not been announced.
The 65,000-square-foot building will be the first Topgolf in Montgomery County. The company offers indoor driving ranges, food, and a full bar. [Montgomery Community Media]
Today’s weather
Tuesday will have a high of 40 degrees with a chance of rain and light snow.
