 In desolate courthouse, 12 jurors do civic duty as coronavirus shuts down world around them
  • .2020
  • .In desolate courthouse, 12 jurors do civic duty as coronavirus shuts down world around them

In desolate courthouse, 12 jurors do civic duty as coronavirus shuts down world around them

Plus: Bomb shelter was a bonus with Chevy Chase house; Local teens help senior citizens get groceries in time of need

Bethesda Beat Staff
| Published:
morning-notes

In desolate courthouse, 12 jurors do civic duty as coronavirus shuts down world around them

A Montgomery County murder trial continued this month, even as coronavirus became an increasing threat in the community.

Jurors ended up deliberating over three days, airing not one word of health worries. [Washington Post]

Bomb shelter was a bonus with Chevy Chase house

Richard Schreiber didn’t buy the house because it came with a fallout shelter. He bought it for more typical reasons.

The bomb shelter was a bonus. [Washington Post]

Local teens help senior citizens get groceries in time of need

A group of local teens has taken matters into their own hands to help the vulnerable population during the coronavirus outbreak.

“Teens Helping Seniors” provides no-contact grocery deliveries to senior citizens and those at risk of going outside.

Montgomery Blair High School sophomore Dhruv Pai says he started the organization because his grandparents were scared to leave their home to go grocery shopping, so he offered to help. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather

There will be occasional light rain throughout the day, with a high around 48 and a low around 39.

In case you missed it…

As business tanks because of coronavirus, unemployment claims soar across Maryland

In Rockville, a welcome attraction: an owlet’s quest to leave the nest

MCPS boundary report released prematurely, spokesman says

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles

Week_Ahead

Week Ahead: School board to consider awarding contracts

Plus: Gaithersburg cancels work sessions; Rockville considering budget; County will discuss bills on discrimination, rights of way

UPDATED: Coronavirus cases in Montgomery increase to 93

Maryland had 288 cases on Monday, up from 244 on Sunday
Police Symbol

UPDATED: Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Silver Spring

His motorcycle crashed into a utility pole on Colesville Road

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

[contact-form-7 id="167719" title="Mailparser Forward"]

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending