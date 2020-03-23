In desolate courthouse, 12 jurors do civic duty as coronavirus shuts down world around them
A Montgomery County murder trial continued this month, even as coronavirus became an increasing threat in the community.
Jurors ended up deliberating over three days, airing not one word of health worries. [Washington Post]
Bomb shelter was a bonus with Chevy Chase house
Richard Schreiber didn’t buy the house because it came with a fallout shelter. He bought it for more typical reasons.
The bomb shelter was a bonus. [Washington Post]
Local teens help senior citizens get groceries in time of need
A group of local teens has taken matters into their own hands to help the vulnerable population during the coronavirus outbreak.
“Teens Helping Seniors” provides no-contact grocery deliveries to senior citizens and those at risk of going outside.
Montgomery Blair High School sophomore Dhruv Pai says he started the organization because his grandparents were scared to leave their home to go grocery shopping, so he offered to help. [Montgomery Community Media]
