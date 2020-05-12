 Homicide reported Monday night in White Oak
Homicide reported Monday night in White Oak

Police say male killed; another male in custody

Bethesda Beat Staff
Published:

Montgomery County police said late Monday night that they are investigating the homicide of a male in White Oak.

Police posted a little after 11 p.m. that another male was in custody.

The victim was found inside a residence in the 11500 block of February Circle, police wrote. That area is not far from White Oak Community Recreation Center.

Police did not provide any other details about what happened or either of the males who were involved.

Their Twitter post said they would provide more information on Tuesday morning after they had confirmed details.

They said the initial call for help came in at 10:05 p.m.

