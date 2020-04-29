Hogan announces military flyovers in Maryland will be Saturday
Crowd gathered in Bethesda last weekend, but it turned out to be the wrong day
Logo from Blue Angels' Twitter page
A military flyover to salute medical workers and first responders will happen in Maryland on Saturday, Gov. Larry Hogan’s office announced Wednesday.
The Navy’s Blue Angels and the Air Force’s Thunderbirds will conduct flyovers on Saturday to commemorate “Health Care Heroes Day.”
Last weekend, a crowd gathered near Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, after hearing from the hospital that flyover would be that day. However, it turned out to be the wrong day.
Leah Garton, a spokeswoman for the Air Combat Command, which schedules and coordinates the activities of the demonstration teams, told Bethesda Beat Tuesday morning that the Suburban announcement of the Saturday flyovers was due to the “inadvertent release of planning and coordinating information. The information shared did not come from either of the demonstration teams’ official accounts.”
A crowd also waited on Saturday in the neighborhood of Sibley Hospital in Washington, D.C., also hoping to see the flyover.
There was no indication on Wednesday that the hospitals in Bethesda and D.C. are part of the flyovers on Saturday, but plans have generally encompassed a region. The advance publicity last week was that D.C. and Baltimore would be grouped together for a flyover.
The announcement from Hogan’s office does not specify where flyovers would be.
Mike Ricci, a spokesman for Hogan’s office, wrote on Twitter Wednesday that details about the locations and times of the flyovers would be announced on Friday.
Garton could not immediately be reached on Wednesday for comment. The military has said it will share schedules for the flyovers 48 to 72 hours in advance. No information about flyovers in Maryland on Saturday was posted on either the Blue Angels’ or Thunderbirds’ social media pages.
Vanessa McMains, a spokeswoman for Johns Hopkins Medicine, wrote in an email Wednesday that they had no additional information about the flyovers.
The announcement from Hogan’s office also says the State House dome in Annapolis and the sports facilities Camden Yards and M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore would be lit blue.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com