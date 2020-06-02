Guide to reopened restaurants
Outdoor dining allowed in Montgomery County
The patio at Mon Ami Gabi in Bethesda
Montgomery County restaurants are now allowed to serve customers in person through outdoor seating. Restaurants have guidelines they are supposed to follow.
The following restaurants have indicated their plans to resume or expand their operations to serve customers in person under the new guidelines.
***
BETHESDA
Barrel and Crow Restaurant
- 4867 Cordell Ave.
- 3 to 10 p.m., with some flexibility
- We are a locally sourced restaurant with seasonal ingredients. Our menu is on our web page. You may order completely through the page along with a credit card.
- All dining options will still be in to-go containers, along with utensils, to ensure less handlings. Spacing and sanitation will be our key.
Caddies on Cordell
- 4922 Cordell Ave.
- Open daily, 11 a.m. to midnight
- Limited reservations by phone: 301-215-7730
- Regular full food and drink menu is available at www.caddiesoncordell.com
- Extension plan includes temporal temperate taken to enter; one person at a time in bathrooms; food and drink served in disposables. Full plan is available at www.caddiesoncordell.com
Cesco Osteria
- 7401 Woodmont Ave.
- Open daily, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Reservations through OpenTable and by phone at 301-654-8333
- Menu has Tuscan favorites
- Menu posted at cesco-osteria.com
- Disinfecting done daily. All staff wear masks and gloves. Tables spaced apart.
Chef Tony’s Fresh Seafood
- 4926 St. Elmo’s Ave.
- Open Tuesday to Saturday, 5 to 8:30 p.m.; Sunday, 4 to 7:30 p.m.
- Reservations through website at http://www.ChefTonysBethesda.com
- Fresh daily changing seafood menu, QR code menu, wine/bar, market fresh seafood, chicken, pastas, Mediterranean cuisine
- Single-use and/or no-contact menu; sanitizing tables/chairs each seating; disposable silverware, plates, cups for now; extended use of gloves. 100% virus kill treatment twice in last 3 months.
La Madeleine Bakery & Café
- 7607 Old Georgetown Road
- Open daily, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- No reservations
- Dine-in menu highlights: French favorites, all-day breakfast, sandwiches, salads, soups; patisserie, dessert, coffee selections
- Menu is online at lamadeleine.com
- Increased distance between tables; hand sanitizer dispensers on entry; frequent cleaning of surfaces; disposable utensils
Mon Ami Gabi
- 7239 Woodmont Ave.
- Dine in on French-style café patio at 50% capacity (about 40-45 out of 90). Six guests max in a group.
- Open daily, noon to 8 p.m.
- New lunch prix fixe and all-day dining menu complete with hallmark Gabi dishes and seasonal chef specials. Menu is the same as carryout/delivery menu. Menu is online.
- Reservations by calling 301-654-1234 or through OpenTable
Original Pancake House
- 7700 Wisconsin Ave.
- Open daily, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Order through Yelp Waitlist! app
- Dine-in menu is at ophrestaurants.com
- All guest required to wear masks until seated. All employees wear masks and gloves. Single-use utensils, cups and glasses. Tables and chairs sanitized after each use.
Positano Ristorante
- 4948 Fairmont Ave.
- Open daily at 5:30 p.m.
- Reservations accepted by phone at 301-654-1717 or by email atreserve@ePositano.com
- Menu posted at www.epositano.com
- Servers will wear masks and gloves. Maximum capacity 40 guests on patio.
Pizzeria da Marco
- 8008 Woodmont Ave.
- Open daily, noon to 8 p.m.
- Reservations accepted by phone
- Full menu. Items are prepared daily and based on business. Some items will have limited availability. Authentic Neapolitan pizza, wood fire, salads and a variety of small dishes, appetizer size, such as baked rigatoni, eggplant parmigiana, meatballs.
- Menu online at www.pizzeriadamarco.net
- Strongly complying with all Montgomery County safety guidelines
The Red Bandana Bakery
- 8218 Wisconsin Ave., suite 101
- Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday to Sunday
- Reservations accepted by phone at 240-284-6523 or email atorders@theredbandanabakery.com
- Sandwiches, salads, pizza and treats. 100% gluten-free. Vegan available upon request.
- Dine in menu at https://theredbandanabakery.com/breakfastlunchdinner/
- Dine-in will be outside, with tables more than 6 feet apart, on disposable plates. Guests will be served at a window counter by staff wearing masks. Tables will be thoroughly sanitized after each use. Staff will be temperature-checked daily.
World of Beer
- 7200 Wisconsin Ave.
- Open daily, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- No reservations
- Craft beer and upscale bar food
- Menu online at https://worldofbeer.com/locations/bethesda/food/food-menu/
- Employees wear masks and gloves at all times. We ring a bell every 30 minutes as a reminder for all staff to wash hands regularly. Tables are more than 6 feet from each other.
BROOKEVILLE
The Manor at Silo Falls
- 19501 Georgia Ave.
- Open daily, noon to 8 p.m.
- No reservations
- Full menu available featuring appetizers, salads, sandwiches, entrées and desserts. Full drink menu.
- Menu available atwww.themanoratsilofalls.com
- Safely distanced seating. Two carryout windows, two outdoor bars. Hand sanitizer at multiple locations. Bathroom trailer with sink. Large tents for shade. Guests may bring blanket to spread out.
CHEVY CHASE
Manoli Canoli Restaurant
- 8540 Connecticut Ave.
- Open daily, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Reservations by phone at 301-951-1818 or through website at https://manolicanoli.com/#bookAnchor
- Italian and Greek food; hand-tossed New York-style pizza pies, handmade mozzarella
- Staff will wear mask and gloves while serving. Tables set up 5 feet apart. Each has hand sanitizer. All CDC guidelines have been followed from the beginning and we will continue to implement them forever!
GAITHERSBURG
La Madeleine Bakery & Café
- 242 Crown Park Ave.
- Open daily, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- No reservations
- Dine-in menu highlights: French favorites, all-day breakfast, sandwiches, salads, soups; patisserie, dessert, coffee selections
- Menu is online at lamadeleine.com/locations/gaithersburg-downtown-crown
- Increased distance between tables; hand sanitizer dispensers on entry; frequent cleaning of surfaces; disposable utensils
KENSINGTON
Talia’s Cuzina
- 10560 Metropolitan Ave.
- Open Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Reservations accepted by phone at 240-483-7285
- Menu includes lamb and other Mediterranean-inspired dishes
- Menu is online attaliascuzina.com
NORTH BETHESDA
Java Nation
- 11120 Rockville Pike
- Open Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- No reservations
- Casual dining experience with hip and clean atmosphere, handcrafted cocktails, breakfast all day and happy hour.
- Menu online at javanation.com/menuRockville.html
- Tables 6 feet apart; tables and chairs sanitized between patrons; staff will adhere to all sanitation protocols
Seasons 52
- 11414 Rockville Pike
- Open daily, noon to 8 p.m.
• Reservations through OpenTable and by phone at 301-984-5252
• We’ll be featuring our wood-grilled and brick oven-roasted favorites, like filet mignon and cedar plank roasted salmon.
- Menu online at www.seasons52.com/home
- Elevated cleaning; following state and CDC guidelines on table sizes and distances; one-touch menus; masks; temperature checks
Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse
- 11414 Rockville Pike
- Reopen on June 17 (tentative)
- Open Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 to 10 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 to 10:30 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Reservations through OpenTable, restaurant website at https://fogodechao.com, or by phone.
- Our menu highlights continual service of fire-roasted meats carved tableside. Market Table and Feijoada Bar dishes feature seasonal salads, fresh vegetables, soups and more.
- Menu is online at https://fogodechao.com/location/bethesda/#menus
- Follow 12 Safety Promises
POTOMAC
Founding Farmers
- 12505 Park Potomac Ave., Potomac
- Open daily, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Reservations required through OpenTable or FoundingFarmers.com
- Full menus are back: breakfast, lunch/dinner and weekend brunch
- Menu is online
- Our team will be in masks or masks + face shields; sanitizing hands, tables and high-touch point items between every guest and interaction. Our Reopening Resource Guide goes into depth on our practices. Co-owner Dan Simons did this video to outline some of our new protocols.
ROCKVILLE
World of Beer
- 196 E. Montgomery Ave. #B
- Open daily, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- No reservations
- Craft beer and upscale bar food
- Menu online at worldofbeer.com/locations/bethesda/food/food-menu/
- Employees wear masks and gloves at all times. We ring a bell every 30 minutes as a reminder for all staff to wash hands regularly. Tables are more than 6 feet from each other.
SILVER SPRING
Denizens Brewing Co.
- 1115 East West Highway
- Reopening for outdoor seating on June 3
- Open Tuesday to Friday, 4 to 10 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, noon to 10 p.m.
- Reservations through website atdenizensbrewingco.com/reservations
- Serving food, beer, cocktails, wine, cider, hard seltzer, and a selection of non-alcoholic beverages.
- Menu is at denizensbrewingco.com/
- We are taking every measure to follow strict guidelines on sanitation, safety, and social distancing as directed by the state of Maryland and Montgomery county.
***
