.Guide to reopened restaurants

Outdoor dining allowed in Montgomery County

Bethesda Beat Staff

The patio at Mon Ami Gabi in Bethesda Submitted photo

Montgomery County restaurants are now allowed to serve customers in person through outdoor seating. Restaurants have guidelines they are supposed to follow.

The following restaurants have indicated their plans to resume or expand their operations to serve customers in person under the new guidelines.

BETHESDA

Barrel and Crow Restaurant

4867 Cordell Ave.

3 to 10 p.m., with some flexibility

We are a locally sourced restaurant with seasonal ingredients. Our menu is on our web page. You may order completely through the page along with a credit card.

All dining options will still be in to-go containers, along with utensils, to ensure less handlings. Spacing and sanitation will be our key.

Caddies on Cordell

4922 Cordell Ave.

Open daily, 11 a.m. to midnight

Limited reservations by phone: 301-215-7730

Regular full food and drink menu is available at www.caddiesoncordell.com

Extension plan includes temporal temperate taken to enter; one person at a time in bathrooms; food and drink served in disposables. Full plan is available at www.caddiesoncordell.com

Cesco Osteria

7401 Woodmont Ave.

Open daily, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• Reservations through OpenTable and by phone at 301-654-8333 Menu has Tuscan favorites

Menu posted at cesco-osteria.com

Disinfecting done daily. All staff wear masks and gloves. Tables spaced apart.

Chef Tony’s Fresh Seafood

4926 St. Elmo’s Ave.

Open Tuesday to Saturday, 5 to 8:30 p.m.; Sunday, 4 to 7:30 p.m.

Reservations through website at http://www.ChefTonysBethesda.com

Fresh daily changing seafood menu, QR code menu, wine/bar, market fresh seafood, chicken, pastas, Mediterranean cuisine

Single-use and/or no-contact menu; sanitizing tables/chairs each seating; disposable silverware, plates, cups for now; extended use of gloves. 100% virus kill treatment twice in last 3 months.

La Madeleine Bakery & Café

7607 Old Georgetown Road

Open daily, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

No reservations

Dine-in menu highlights: French favorites, all-day breakfast, sandwiches, salads, soups; patisserie, dessert, coffee selections

Menu is online at lamadeleine.com

Increased distance between tables; hand sanitizer dispensers on entry; frequent cleaning of surfaces; disposable utensils

Mon Ami Gabi

7239 Woodmont Ave.

Dine in on French-style café patio at 50% capacity (about 40-45 out of 90). Six guests max in a group.

Open daily, noon to 8 p.m.

New lunch prix fixe and all-day dining menu complete with hallmark Gabi dishes and seasonal chef specials. Menu is the same as carryout/delivery menu. Menu is online.

Reservations by calling 301-654-1234 or through OpenTable

Original Pancake House

7700 Wisconsin Ave.

Open daily, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Order through Yelp Waitlist! app

Dine-in menu is at ophrestaurants.com

All guest required to wear masks until seated. All employees wear masks and gloves. Single-use utensils, cups and glasses. Tables and chairs sanitized after each use.

Positano Ristorante

4948 Fairmont Ave.

Open daily at 5:30 p.m.

Reservations accepted by phone at 301-654-1717 or by email atreserve@ePositano.com

Menu posted at www.epositano.com

Servers will wear masks and gloves. Maximum capacity 40 guests on patio.

Pizzeria da Marco

8008 Woodmont Ave.

Open daily, noon to 8 p.m.

Reservations accepted by phone

Full menu. Items are prepared daily and based on business. Some items will have limited availability. Authentic Neapolitan pizza, wood fire, salads and a variety of small dishes, appetizer size, such as baked rigatoni, eggplant parmigiana, meatballs.

Menu online at www.pizzeriadamarco.net

Strongly complying with all Montgomery County safety guidelines

The Red Bandana Bakery

8218 Wisconsin Ave., suite 101

Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday to Sunday

Reservations accepted by phone at 240-284-6523 or email atorders@theredbandanabakery.com

Sandwiches, salads, pizza and treats. 100% gluten-free. Vegan available upon request.

Dine in menu at https://theredbandanabakery.com/breakfastlunchdinner/

Dine-in will be outside, with tables more than 6 feet apart, on disposable plates. Guests will be served at a window counter by staff wearing masks. Tables will be thoroughly sanitized after each use. Staff will be temperature-checked daily.

World of Beer

7200 Wisconsin Ave.

Open daily, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

No reservations

Craft beer and upscale bar food

Menu online at https://worldofbeer.com/locations/bethesda/food/food-menu/

Employees wear masks and gloves at all times. We ring a bell every 30 minutes as a reminder for all staff to wash hands regularly. Tables are more than 6 feet from each other.

BROOKEVILLE

The Manor at Silo Falls

19501 Georgia Ave.

Open daily, noon to 8 p.m.

No reservations

Full menu available featuring appetizers, salads, sandwiches, entrées and desserts. Full drink menu.

Menu available atwww.themanoratsilofalls.com

Safely distanced seating. Two carryout windows, two outdoor bars. Hand sanitizer at multiple locations. Bathroom trailer with sink. Large tents for shade. Guests may bring blanket to spread out.

CHEVY CHASE

Manoli Canoli Restaurant

8540 Connecticut Ave.

Open daily, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Reservations by phone at 301-951-1818 or through website at https://manolicanoli.com/#bookAnchor

Italian and Greek food; hand-tossed New York-style pizza pies, handmade mozzarella

Staff will wear mask and gloves while serving. Tables set up 5 feet apart. Each has hand sanitizer. All CDC guidelines have been followed from the beginning and we will continue to implement them forever!

GAITHERSBURG

La Madeleine Bakery & Café

242 Crown Park Ave.

Open daily, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

No reservations

Dine-in menu highlights: French favorites, all-day breakfast, sandwiches, salads, soups; patisserie, dessert, coffee selections

Menu is online at lamadeleine.com/locations/gaithersburg-downtown-crown

Increased distance between tables; hand sanitizer dispensers on entry; frequent cleaning of surfaces; disposable utensils

KENSINGTON

Talia’s Cuzina

10560 Metropolitan Ave.

Open Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Reservations accepted by phone at 240-483-7285

Menu includes lamb and other Mediterranean-inspired dishes

Menu is online attaliascuzina.com

NORTH BETHESDA

Java Nation

11120 Rockville Pike

Open Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

No reservations

Casual dining experience with hip and clean atmosphere, handcrafted cocktails, breakfast all day and happy hour.

Menu online at javanation.com/menuRockville.html

Tables 6 feet apart; tables and chairs sanitized between patrons; staff will adhere to all sanitation protocols

Seasons 52

11414 Rockville Pike

Open daily, noon to 8 p.m.

• Reservations through OpenTable and by phone at 301-984-5252 • We’ll be featuring our wood-grilled and brick oven-roasted favorites, like filet mignon and cedar plank roasted salmon. Menu online at www.seasons52.com/home

Elevated cleaning; following state and CDC guidelines on table sizes and distances; one-touch menus; masks; temperature checks

Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse

11414 Rockville Pike

Reopen on June 17 (tentative)

Open Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 to 10 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 to 10:30 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Reservations through OpenTable, restaurant website at https://fogodechao.com, or by phone.

Our menu highlights continual service of fire-roasted meats carved tableside. Market Table and Feijoada Bar dishes feature seasonal salads, fresh vegetables, soups and more.

Menu is online at https://fogodechao.com/location/bethesda/#menus

Follow 12 Safety Promises

POTOMAC

Founding Farmers

12505 Park Potomac Ave., Potomac

Open daily, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Reservations required through OpenTable or FoundingFarmers.com

Full menus are back: breakfast, lunch/dinner and weekend brunch

Menu is online

Our team will be in masks or masks + face shields; sanitizing hands, tables and high-touch point items between every guest and interaction. Our Reopening Resource Guide goes into depth on our practices. Co-owner Dan Simons did this video to outline some of our new protocols.

ROCKVILLE

World of Beer

196 E. Montgomery Ave. #B

Open daily, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

No reservations

Craft beer and upscale bar food

Menu online at worldofbeer.com/locations/bethesda/food/food-menu/

Employees wear masks and gloves at all times. We ring a bell every 30 minutes as a reminder for all staff to wash hands regularly. Tables are more than 6 feet from each other.

SILVER SPRING

Denizens Brewing Co.

1115 East West Highway

Reopening for outdoor seating on June 3

Open Tuesday to Friday, 4 to 10 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, noon to 10 p.m.

Reservations through website atdenizensbrewingco.com/reservations

Serving food, beer, cocktails, wine, cider, hard seltzer, and a selection of non-alcoholic beverages.

Menu is at denizensbrewingco.com/

We are taking every measure to follow strict guidelines on sanitation, safety, and social distancing as directed by the state of Maryland and Montgomery county.

