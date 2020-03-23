 Week Ahead: School board to consider awarding contracts
  • .2020
  • .Week Ahead: School board to consider awarding contracts

Week Ahead: School board to consider awarding contracts

Plus: Gaithersburg cancels work sessions; Rockville considering budget; County will discuss bills on discrimination, rights of way

Bethesda Beat Staff
| Published:
Week_Ahead

School board to consider awarding contracts

The Montgomery County Board of Education on Monday will consider awarding several contracts, each worth more than $25,000.

The contracts include: thermostat replacement in portable classrooms, ceramic supplies, interpreting services for people who are deaf or hard of hearing.

The board is scheduled to meet virtually, not in person, at 3 p.m.

Gaithersburg cancels work sessions

The mayor and City Council in Gaithersburg have canceled their work sessions that were scheduled for Monday and for March 30.

The next meeting will be on April 6.

Budget plan on Rockville agenda

The mayor and City Council in Rockville are scheduled on Monday to discuss the proposed fiscal year 2021 budget. They are meeting virtually, not in person, starting at 6 p.m.

A public hearing, based on submitted written comments, will be held at 7 p.m. Comments should be sent to mayorandcouncil@rockvillemd.gov.

The mayor and council will hold a work session on the budget at 8:45 p.m.

County Council will discuss bills on employment discrimination, obstructing rights of way

Tuesday’s agenda for the Montgomery County Council includes bills and appropriations.

A bill will be introduced to address civil liberties, discriminatory employment practices and workplace harassment.

There will be a final reading on a bill addressing permits to obstruct public rights of way.

The council office bulding is closed to the public, but the meeting will be televised. The meeting will start at 12:30 p.m.

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles


UPDATED: Coronavirus cases in Montgomery increase to 93

Maryland had 288 cases on Monday, up from 244 on Sunday
morning-notes

In desolate courthouse, 12 jurors do civic duty as coronavirus shuts down world around them

Plus: Bomb shelter was a bonus with Chevy Chase house; Local teens help senior citizens get groceries in time of need
Police Symbol

UPDATED: Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Silver Spring

His motorcycle crashed into a utility pole on Colesville Road

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Weekend and Weekday House Manager/Box Office Associate |

Imagination Stage

Director, Office of Communications |

FDA

Barrie Camp Summer Employment |

Barrie Camp

Marketing Assistant |

The Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine

Legal Assistant |

Federal Realty Investment Trust

Garden Center Sales Associates |

American Plant

Copywriter/Editor |

Sensis

Certification Manager |

American Speech-Language-Hearing Association

View All Post a Job

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

[contact-form-7 id="167719" title="Mailparser Forward"]

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending