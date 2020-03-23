Week Ahead: School board to consider awarding contracts
Plus: Gaithersburg cancels work sessions; Rockville considering budget; County will discuss bills on discrimination, rights of way
The Montgomery County Board of Education on Monday will consider awarding several contracts, each worth more than $25,000.
The contracts include: thermostat replacement in portable classrooms, ceramic supplies, interpreting services for people who are deaf or hard of hearing.
The board is scheduled to meet virtually, not in person, at 3 p.m.
Gaithersburg cancels work sessions
The mayor and City Council in Gaithersburg have canceled their work sessions that were scheduled for Monday and for March 30.
The next meeting will be on April 6.
Budget plan on Rockville agenda
The mayor and City Council in Rockville are scheduled on Monday to discuss the proposed fiscal year 2021 budget. They are meeting virtually, not in person, starting at 6 p.m.
A public hearing, based on submitted written comments, will be held at 7 p.m. Comments should be sent to mayorandcouncil@rockvillemd.gov.
The mayor and council will hold a work session on the budget at 8:45 p.m.
County Council will discuss bills on employment discrimination, obstructing rights of way
Tuesday’s agenda for the Montgomery County Council includes bills and appropriations.
A bill will be introduced to address civil liberties, discriminatory employment practices and workplace harassment.
There will be a final reading on a bill addressing permits to obstruct public rights of way.
The council office bulding is closed to the public, but the meeting will be televised. The meeting will start at 12:30 p.m.