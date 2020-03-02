Week Ahead: Rockville holding budget public hearing
Plus: Gaithersburg to consider buying replacement police vehicles; County Council to get coronavirus update
Rockville holding budget public hearing
The city of Rockville will hold a public hearing on Monday on its proposed fiscal year 2021 operating budget and capital improvements fund.
The FY 2021 operating budget totals $144.2 million, an increase of 3.8 percent from the FY 2020 adopted budget.
The public hearing will start at 7:30 p.m. at City Hall at 111 Maryland Ave. in Rockville.
The second public hearing will be on March 23.
Gaithersburg to consider buying replacement police vehicles
The Gaithersburg City Council will consider on Monday buying nine new police cars — seven marked and two unmarked — for up to $310,274. They would replace nine other vehicles that would be sold at auction.
The council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chambers at 31 S. Summit Ave.
County Council to get coronavirus update
The Montgomery County Council will get an update on Tuesday on the coronavirus.
It has been added to the council meeting agenda at 2 p.m. The meeting will be in the council’s third-floor hearing room at 100 Maryland Ave. in Rockville.