Week Ahead: Rockville considering limits to rent increases

Plus: Gaithersburg to name acting city manager; County Council to discuss labor contracts

Bethesda Beat Staff
| Published:

The city of Rockville is considering a plan to limit residential rent rate increases during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The options listed in the packet for Monday evening’s meeting of the mayor and City Council included limiting any increase to 2.6%, as the Montgomery County Council did, or freezing all rents at their current level, as Washington, D.C., did.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. The rent proposal is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

The mayor and council are now meeting electronically. Virtual meetings can be viewed on Rockville 11, channel 11 on county cable, livestreamed at www.rockvillemd.gov/rockville11, and available a day after each meeting at www.rockvillemd.gov/videoondemand.

Gaithersburg to name acting city manager

Gaithersburg will have an acting city manager while it searches for a replacement for Tony Tomasello, who is stepping down this week.

Deputy City Manager Dennis Enslinger will take over as interim city manager while the city looks for the next manager.

Tomasello’s resignation takes effect on Thursday.

The city manager position is on the agenda for Monday’s virtual meeting of the mayor and City Council, which starts at 7:30 p.m.

County Council to discuss labor contracts

The Montgomery County Council on Tuesday is scheduled to discuss contracts for its labor unions.

The council is deciding whether to approve or reject contracts with four unions because of the possible need to make budget cuts to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

The council’s virtual meeting will start at 9:30 a.m. The contract discussion is on the agenda for 10:20 a.m.

The topic was postponed from last week to give the council more time to talk to the unions.

The meeting will be televised live on CCM Channels Comcast HD 996 and SD 6, RCN HD 1056 and SD 6, and Verizon 30 and repeated on Friday at 9 p.m.The meeting will also be live streamed on Facebook (@MontgomeryCountyMDCouncil) and YouTube(@MoCoCouncilMD).

 

 

