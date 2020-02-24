 Week Ahead: Miscellaneous contracts on school board agenda
Week Ahead: Miscellaneous contracts on school board agenda

Council plans to vote on chief equity officer; Planning Board will talk about subdivision policy

Bethesda Beat Staff
| Published:
The Montgomery County Board of Education will consider awarding about $4.8 million worth of contracts on Monday.

The board’s meeting agenda includes an item for awarding procurement contracts of at least $25,000. The contracts cover a variety of topics, including referees and officials for athletic events, vertical file cabinets, frozen personal pizza and web development services.

The board’s meeting is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. at the board office at 850 Hungerford Drive in Rockville.

Council plans to vote on chief equity officer

The Montgomery County Council is expected to vote on Tuesday on whether to confirm Tiffany Ward to the new position of chief equity officer.

Ward is currently the county’s racial equity program manager.

Elrich proposed the position a year ago, but did not choose someone for it until now.

The council’s meeting starts at 9 a.m. in the third-floor council hearing room at 100 Maryland Ave. in Rockville.

Planning Board will talk about subdivision policy

The Montgomery County Planning Board on Thursday will talk about the county’s 2020-2024 Subdivision Staging Policy.

Thursday’s discussion will focus on two initiatives related to transportation.

The Planning Board meeting is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. It will be held in the .Montgomery Regional Offices Auditorium at 8787 Georgia Ave. in Silver Spring.

