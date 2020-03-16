Updated: Week Ahead: Gaithersburg holding abbreviated meeting
Plus: Rockville looking at update to accommodate wireless antennas; County to hear comments on balloon-release bill
The Gaithersburg mayor and City Council on Monday are scheduled to hold an abbreviated meeting. Only items needed to move forward with the budget for the next fiscal year will be discussed.
Items that were originally on the agenda but can wait will be postponed.
The mayor and City Council will meet at 7:30 pm. at City Hall at 31 S. Summit Ave.
Note: Gaithersburg is asking the public not to attend its meeting. The city encourages comments to be emailed to cityhall@gaithersburgmd.gov. Meetings will be aired live on cable TV and on YouTube.
Rockville looking at update to accommodate wireless antennas
The Rockville mayor and City Council on Wednesday are discussing a zoning text amendment that would include specific requirements for installing small cell wireless antennas outside the right of way.
The amendment would be to comply with a Federal Communications Commission order that broadly interprets the Telecommunications Act if 1996 and severely limits government authority related to small cell wireless facilities, according to a memo that’s part of the meeting packet.
The mayor and City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall at 111 Maryland Ave.
Note: Rockville City Hall is now closed to public access because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus. Public comments are welcome by email at mayorandcouncil@rockvillemd.gov or dropped off at a box at the front doors of City Hall.
County to hear comments on balloon-release bill
The Montgomery County Council will have a public hearing on Tuesday on a bill to prohibit the intentional release of helium-filled balloons into the air.
The bill calls for a fine for someone caught releasing a latex, plastic, rubber or Mylar balloon on purpose. Releasing balloons unintentionally or for scientific purposes would not be prohibited.
The County Council’s meeting on Tuesday starts at 9:30 a.m. The public hearing on balloons will be at 1:30 p.m.
Note: The Montgomery County Council building is now closed to the public because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus. Community members who signed up to testify at the public hearings on March 17 and 24 will be individually contacted and asked to submit their testimony through email or a testimony collection box outside the building by 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Meetings will be aired live and archived. The council can be reached at County.Council@montgomerycountymd.gov.