Week Ahead: Debate over I-495/I-270 widening to ramp up again
Plus: Rockville City Council to discuss policies connected to pandemic; County Council to talk about COVID-19 relief funds
The debate over Gov. Larry Hogan’s controversial plan to widen I-495 and I-270 by building toll lanes is expected to re-intensify with Friday’s scheduled release of the draft environmental impact statement (DEIS) on project.
Such a report is required under federal law for all construction projects with the potential to significantly affect the environment. Work on the I-495/I-270 DEIS — said to encompass 18,000 pages, including technical reports and other supplementary studies — has been underway since March 2018.
The public will have 90 days — through the first week in October — to comment on the report’s findings.
Beginning Friday, the DEIS will be accessible online, with hard copies available for examination at state Department of Transportation offices throughout Montgomery County, as well as the West Bethesda and Rockville post offices.
While local libraries remain closed due to the pandemic, copies of the DEIS also will be available in trailers in the parking lots of several library branches — including Chevy Chase, Davis (North Bethesda), Kensington Park and Potomac. Six public hearings on the DEIS — four virtual and two in-person — have been scheduled for August and September.
— Louis Peck
Rockville City Council to discuss policies connected to pandemic
The Rockville City Council on Monday will discuss proposed policies connected to the pandemic.
One is a wellness policy for safety procedures and expectations at city facilities as they reopen.
Another is a telework policy, for working remotely.
A third one is a leave policy.
The City Council’s meeting, which will be held virtually, will start Monday at 7 p.m.
County Council to talk about COVID-19 relief funds
The Montgomery County Council on Tuesday will have multiple appropriations related to COVID-19 on its agenda.
They will include public hearings on a $14 million fund to give grants to help businesses and nonprofits reopen and a $3.25 million relief grand fund to helps arts organizations.
The meeting will be held virtually, starting at 9:30 a.m.