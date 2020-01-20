Week Ahead: County Council to discuss bike registration, solar arrays
Plus: Gaithersburg to hold public hearing on gun ordinance; Planning Board to discuss Vision Zero
County Council to discuss bike registration, solar arrays
The Montgomery County Council will discuss bike registration laws and solar arrays during a busy Tuesday session.
Council Members Tom Hucker, Will Jawando, Evan Glass and Hans Riemer will introduce changes to an ordinance that requires residents to register their bicycles with the county. Unregistered bicycles can be confiscated by police under the current law, which council members want to amend.
The revised ordinance would make registration voluntary and remove language that allows Montgomery County police to deposit sales from impounded bicycles into an officer retirement fund.
Riemer and Hucker are scheduled to introduce a bill that would allow larger solar arrays on the county’s agricultural reserve land. Council members will also vote on a bill to require landlords to supply air conditioning in some circumstances. In the evening, they’ll hold a public hearing on a community policing bill that would set new guidelines and policies for local law enforcement.
The daytime portion of the session is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. The evening public hearing will begin at 7:30 p.m. Both will take place in the third-floor hearing room of the Council Office Building at 100 Maryland Ave. in Rockville.
Gaithersburg to hold public hearing on local gun law
On Tuesday, the Gaithersburg mayor and council will hold a public hearing on amendments to the city’s current firearm laws.
The amendments would make the city’s ordinances more consistent with state laws and expand the prohibition against possession of weapons on city streets. The new ordinance would explicitly prohibit the possession of weapons on all public property, including churches, schools, and other places of public assembly.
The council session is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. in Gaithersburg City Hall at 31 S. Summit Ave.
Planning Board to discuss Vision Zero plan
The Montgomery County Planning Board on Thursday will discuss the county’s Vision Zero work plan and additional funding for a program that would allow staff members to analyze data to better predict crashes.
The county’s Vision Zero plan aims to significantly reduce or eliminate traffic-related fatalities by 2030.
The program — called predictive safety analysis — uses traffic data to anticipate which roads are more likely to have severe crashes. The analysis makes it easier to suggest and implement safety improvements on dangerous roads.
Three pedestrians have been struck and killed in Montgomery County since the start of the year, including two fatalities on Rockville Pike within 24 hours.
The board will meet at 9 a.m. in MRO Auditorium at 8787 Georgia Ave. in Silver Spring.