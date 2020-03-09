 Week Ahead: Commission will talk about matters involving common ownership communities
Plus: County Council will get report on 'youth sports landscape'; School board to consider bids for leases for relocatable classrooms

Bethesda Beat Staff
Commission will talk about matters involving common ownership communities

The Montgomery County Commission on Common Ownership Communities is scheduled to Monday evening to the Gaithersburg City Council.

The commission will talk about its mission and about processes and procedures for resolving disputes and regulating elections, budgets and enforcement in common ownership communities.

The presentation will be during a work session of the mayor and City Council. Monday’s meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. at the City Hall council chambers at 31 S. Summit Ave. in Gaithersburg.

County Council will get report on ‘youth sports landscape’

The Montgomery County Council on Tuesday is scheduled to receive a report on youth sports.

The county’s Office of Legislative Oversight — which does analysis and independent findings and recommendations on various topics — is scheduled to submit a report on “national research on youth sports” and “the youth sports landscape in Montgomery County.”

No other information about the report was posted on the County Council’s website as of Monday morning. The report will become available once the council decides to release it, according to the agenda.

The council will meet Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. in the third-flood council hearing room at 100 Maryland Ave. in Rockville.

School board to consider bids for leases for relocatable classrooms

The Montgomery County Board of Education on Tuesday plans to review bids for leasing relocatable classrooms.

An agreement would cover new relocatable classrooms and the replacement of older units, according to an agenda summary.

The board received eight bids. Superintendent Jack Smith is recommending the low bidder.

The school board is scheduled to meet at the board office at 850 Hungerford Drive in Rockville. A closed session at 9 a.m. is first on the agenda, followed by public session at 11 a.m.

