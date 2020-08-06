Union claims county supervisor threatened to fire employees
Riemer denies MCGEO’s claim that he was retaliating behind scenes
A Montgomery County supervisor has been harsh and arbitrary toward employees and threatened to fire some, a local union wrote in a letter complaining to County Executive Marc Elrich.
In a July 23 letter, the Municipal and County Government Employees Organization claimed that Crystal Ruiz, the operations manager for the Silver Spring Urban District, has had a “series of troubling behaviors and statements” and has been treating employees unfairly.
MCGEO requested that the county remove Ruiz from supervising its represented employees immediately. The union is asking for a climate and culture survey at the Silver Spring Urban District, pursuant to its collective bargaining agreement.
The union wrote that Ruiz’s “inappropriate behavior” included telling an employee taking paid leave to attend a funeral that if he took the day off and didn’t go to the funeral, she would have “his ass fired.”
Additionally, Ruiz told an employee that she reviewed video footage in which the employee was “talking about her” and said that if she let a particular person hear the audio, his “ass [would] be fired,” according to the letter.
Ruiz told employees that she has the “full support and protection of Councilman [Hans] Riemer” which gives her “job security,” so she won’t be penalized if anyone complained, the union wrote. She previously worked as a legislative aide under Riemer.
Asked for comment, Ruiz, in an email on Monday afternoon, Ruiz directed a Bethesda Beat reporter to her department director, Reemberto Rodriguez, who did not respond to a request for comment.
Montgomery County spokesman Barry Hudson wrote in an email Tuesday that Elrich received the letter and is reviewing it.
“However, this is a personnel matter and state law prohibits the county from further commenting on this case,” Hudson wrote.
In an interview Monday afternoon, Riemer told Bethesda Beat that he saw the letter and thought it was “outrageous” that they were “attacking” Ruiz.
“There are a couple people who aren’t doing a good job there and they don’t want to be accountable to their manager and MCGEO is trying to attack her to try to protect these employees who don’t want to do their jobs, I believe,” he said. “As far as their attempt to associate me into this, I think it’s spurious and silly. I think it’s an abusive attack by Gino on a young woman who’s doing a great job.”
Riemer said he’s had little communication with Ruiz about the letter and told her that he was sorry she was facing the “attack.”
Raymun Lee, MCGEO’s organizing coordinator, said in an interview Monday afternoon that Andrew Kleine, the county’s chief administrative officer, acknowledged that the executive branch received the letter and that he would look into the matter.
Lee said the union has not heard back from the county yet.
Employees began reporting Ruiz’s behavior and said she has been “hostile” to them for about four months, Lee said. Around 15 employees under her supervision are union members.
Lee said he spoke with Ruiz on July 22 and tried to get both sides of the story. He said she told him that she never threatened to fire employees.
“She’s very abrasive. She’s intimidating,” Lee said. “She bullies and threatens them. She said it to me, ‘I told them there’s the door. If you don’t like it, you know how to use it.’”
MCGEO President Gino Renne said Monday that it wouldn’t be the first time employees experienced “blatant abuse and disrespect.”
“They know that if they lose a good government job … they don’t have a lot of options left and they have families to raise,” Renne said. “So regrettably, people like this particular supervisor capitalizes on that.”
In the letter, Renne said he believed that Riemer “may have used his political influence to assure her appointment to this position.”
Renne requested information to investigate Ruiz’s hiring process, including the names of all applicants, names of those interviewing and hiring, interview scores and ratings, and copies of all communication from Riemer to the hiring panel in support of her selection.
“Furthermore, it appears that Councilman Riemer is using Ms. Ruiz as a tool in order to retaliate against our members because of this union’s public criticism of his total disregard and lack of support for our membership, as well as his continued undermining of employee collective bargaining rights,” Renne wrote in the letter.
Riemer said he had zero involvement and no role in Ruiz’s hiring for the position.
“It’s flatly false. I don’t even think I knew she was applying for the job,” he said. “As I recall, I think she was hired into that position. So wrong, wrong, wrong.”
The most upsetting part about the situation, Riemer said, is that while Ruiz is doing a good job in her role, Renne is “trying to play politics.”
Riemer called the union’s claim that he is using Ruiz to retaliate against employees, Riemer said it was a “laughable notion” and a “total fantasy.”
