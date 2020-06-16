Under new policy, Montgomery County police officers must intervene to stop excessive force
County Council is working on similar legislation
Montgomery County enacted a new policy last week requiring police officers to intervene if when see other officers use excessive force. The policy took effect on Thursday. last Thursday.
The policy states that “it shall be the duty of every officer present at any scene where physical force is being applied to either stop, or attempt to stop, another officer when force is being inappropriately applied or is no longer required,” according to an email to Bethesda Beat from Barry Hudson, a county spokesman.
County Executive Marc Elrich, Police Chief Marcus Jones and Torrie Cooke, the president of the county’s police union, worked together on the intervention policy, according to a county press release.
During a virtual press conference Tuesday afternoon, Elrich said that during a community forum on policing last summer, the topic of excessive use of force by some officers frequently came up.
Elrich said he then asked Jones to work with the union to negotiate a change to the use-of-force law.
Jones said that if an officer “goes outside of their training” or the “force that’s allowable,” another officer has a duty to “stop or attempt to stop” that officer from using force.
When asked about penalties, Jones said the duty to intervene is an administrative policy matter that could be handled with “a range of penalties” depending on the circumstances and the officer’s record. Criminal charges would have to come from the State’s Attorneys Office, he said.
Separately, the County Council is also considering legislation that would restrict officers from using deadly force or neck and carotid restraints unless there is an “imminent threat of death or serious bodily injury.”
The bill would protect officers from retaliation if they intervene when another officer is seen violating the use-of-force policy.
The legislation comes in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man in Minneapolis. Floyd died May 25 after a white police officer pinned him to the ground and pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, even though Floyd was having trouble breathing.
Floyd later died at a hospital. The officer and three others who were presented and watched what happened have been fired and criminally charged.
