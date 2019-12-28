The Top Government Stories of 2019
Elrich, highway expansion, bike registration law grabbed attention
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich was behind some of Bethesda Beat’s most-read government stories of 2019, making headlines throughout the first year of his administration.
His months-long police chief search grabbed readers’ attention, as did a new executive policy prohibiting local collaboration with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Transportation issues were another focal point as local officials rallied against Gov. Larry Hogan’s highway expansion plan.
But there were plenty of surprises, too, including renewed focus on a long-standing bicycle registration law. Local leaders promised to review the county policy after officers penalized a Silver Spring man for failing to register his bike. The little-known ordinance — labeled a “stupid law” by state Del. David Moon — became the most-read government story of the year.
The top government stories, according to website analytics, were:
∙ A Silver Spring man was issued a criminal citation for failing to register his bicycle with the county, prompting local officials to review the county’s bike registration law.
∙ County Executive Marc Elrich planned to nominate Darryl McSwain — chief of the Maryland-National Capital Park Police — as head of the Montgomery County Police Department after his previous choices withdrew from consideration.
∙ Crowds gathered to protest against an executive order prohibiting local cooperation with U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement. Counter-protesters also assembled to show support for the county’s immigrant community.
∙ A French bulldog named Louie — dubbed the unofficial mayor of the now-closed Chevy Chase Dog Park — “pawtitioned” the city’s Board of Managers as it considered whether to shut down the recreation area.
∙ Montgomery County could face a budget shortfall of $99.8 million, according to mid-year projections — forcing legislators to cut spending by more than $130 million.
∙ Montgomery County officials protested after the Maryland Department of Transportation eliminated an alternative to local toll lanes in the I-495/I-270 expansion plan.
∙ Elrich announced plans to cut $25 million from the Montgomery County Public Schools budget as he worked to cover a $44 million budget gap in fiscal year 2020.
∙ Gov. Larry Hogan and the local police union criticized Elrich and Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones for rejecting a “Thin Blue Line” flag given to the 5th District station.
∙ Montgomery County canceled plans to create an emergency foster family list for children whose parents were detained by immigration officials. Officials learned the list was not legally feasible.
∙ A federal judge ordered the state to release a list of Montgomery County voters after a nonprofit group questioned the veracity of local registration numbers.
∙ The Maryland Department of Transportation ended its support of the Corridor Cities Transitway, a long-promised rapid bus line in western Montgomery County.
∙ Montgomery County spent more than $2 million to provide emergency winter housing after the closure of its primary men’s shelter in Rockville.
∙ Montgomery County lacks the resources to enforce a short-term rental law council members passed in 2017.
∙ State Sen. Nancy King reiterated her support for the governor’s highway expansion plan amidst widespread opposition from the Montgomery County delegation.
∙ The Montgomery County Council approved a bill that mandates 30-hour work weeks for janitorial employees.