Sunday hours will resume this month for most county library branches

Getty Images

Most Montgomery County library branches will resume Sunday service, beginning Feb. 27, the county said Tuesday.

All library branches except Maggie Nightingale in Poolesville and Noyes Library for Young Children in Kensington will resume Sunday hours, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Nightingale library is currently closed for renovations, and Noyes is open from Tuesdays to Thursdays and on Saturdays, with various hours of operation.

Montgomery County Public Libraries Assistant Director James Donaldson wrote in a text message that Noyes is “unique” compared to other branches.

“It currently (and historically) only offers public service 4 days per week,” Donaldson wrote. “It is not a full service location like our other 20 public branches. Community members who live near the Noyes Library for Young Children are also served by the Kensington Park branch, which will offer 7 public service days per week.”

Some community members have been calling for libraries to reopen on Sundays, citing the need to keep their children busy and offer vulnerable residents access to computers and other resources.

“We are pleased to be able to resume Sunday service hours,” Montgomery County Public Libraries Director Anita Vassallo said in a prepared statement. “It is important that all residents have equal access to the resources and services provided by Public Libraries.”

The county was scheduled to return to Sunday library service on Jan. 2. However, the county said on Dec. 29 that it was delaying that return because of the spread of COVID-19, particularly the omicron variant.

Steve Bohnel can be reached at steve.bohnel@bethesdamagazine.com