State no longer pursuing a veterans home at Rockville’s RedGate Park
VA says it’s ‘highly unlikely’ property could revert to city if home had closed
Logo from Rockville
The state has abandoned the possibility of opening a veterans home at a former golf course in Rockville.
George Owings, secretary of the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs, said in a letter to the city that the state stepped away from RedGate Park and turned its attention to a site in Carroll County.
RedGate is being used as a park now. The state was considering using up to 10 acres of the 131 acres that are there.
At a meeting on March 30 meeting to discuss the future of RedGate, council members said they wanted the majority of it to remain a park. However, they wanted the VA to address unanswered questions before deciding whether they would support a veterans home.
Those included what access the city would have to the donated land, what infrastructure was needed and who would be required to complete it.
The council also was interested in a reverter clause that would return the property to the city if the veterans home closed or was determined to be excess state property in the future.
“[The Maryland Department of General Services] informed us that it is highly unlikely that the state would revert the property back to the City,” Owings wrote in the letter.
Owings said in the letter that as a result of a larger property available in Carroll County and the probable inability to revert the property back to the city, the department decided to end the discussion of acquiring property in RedGate.
“It was certainly not the conclusion we anticipated when first approaching the City,” he wrote. “In fairness … the State could not let the City continue to languish while we tried to work it out on our end.”
Owings said a decision was previously scheduled to be discussed prior to the pandemic lockdown on March 13.
More than 70 people in the community submitted written comments asking the city to keep RedGate as a park. Some asked the council to not allow any development on the property.
Other potential uses for the land mentioned at the meeting included an amphitheater and an arboretum. The municipal course closed in December 2018.
Marylou Berg, a spokeswoman for Rockville, said city staff members are continuing to work on a revised approach and presentation of potential uses for the property. The presentation has not been scheduled yet, she said.
Briana Adhikusuma can be reached at briana.adhikusuma@bethesdamagazine.com.