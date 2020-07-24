Some speak in favor of Elrich’s proposal to remove tax revenue cap
Council considering its own proposal to require unanimous consent for tax increase
Montgomery County voters might see multiple questions on the November ballot on possible changes to how the county’s property tax is determined.
There are three proposed methods on the table — one by County Executive Marc Elrich, one by members of the County Council and one by Robin Ficker, a former state delegate and current candidate for governor.
Elrich’s proposal would eliminate the tax revenue cap, which is now 1.27%, and place a 3% cap on taxable assessment increases for homeowners. It would require at least six of the nine council members to approve a tax rate increase. Residents who spoke during a public hearing on Tuesday favored Elrich’s idea.
Under a separate resolution supported by six council members, the weighted average of the real property tax rate would not increase unless the entire council voted to increase it. It currently takes a majority vote.
The weighted average of the real property tax rate includes real property taxes and other property taxes, such as taxes for fire, transit, and parks and planning services. The county’s current weighted average property rate is about 98 cents per $100 of assessed value.
The county’s charter determines property tax based on a levy, rather than a rate. It limits any increase to a percentage equal to the growth in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the Baltimore-Washington region to a 12-month period ending Nov. 30 of the preceding year.
Based on the period of growth from last year, property tax revenues are only allowed to grow by a maximum of 1.27% for the current fiscal year, which began on July 1. It’s estimated to be at 0.6% next year.
Increases in assessments and growth of the tax base does not affect that limit.
The county executive’s proposed 3% cap on taxable assessment increase for homeowners would replace the current law’s allowance for an increase of up to 10%.
“We have all witnessed other local governments regionally and nationally experience generational decline due to conflicting, irreconcilable fiscal policies,” Elrich wrote in submitted testimony for the public hearing. “Montgomery County is at the precipice of such a decline if we cannot get ourselves out of this cycle of self-enforced structural deficits and an inequitable, unpredictable revenue cap.”
Council President Sidney Katz and Council Members Gabe Albornoz, Andrew Friedson, Nancy Navarro, Craig Rice, and Hans Riemer are lead sponsors and cosponsors of the council’s proposal, which focuses on the weighted average of the real property tax rate.
When council members introduced the measure on July 14, Friedson said it would replace a “complex and confusing calculation each year based on arbitrary exceptions.”
The council did not comment on the potential tax policies during the public hearing on Tuesday.
The third proposal, from Ficker, is to prohibit the county from raising property taxes above the rate of inflation.
Ficker collected enough signatures for a public referendum, so his measure will be on the general election ballot in November. More than 13,500 of the signatures he collected were approved.
During Tuesday’s public hearing, Ficker urged the council to instead support his proposal.
“The council’s proposal will enable the council to raise property taxes as much as they want,” he said. “The fact is that, presently, we are not getting our money’s worth from the county government.”
Ficker was the only speaker who didn’t speak in favor of Elrich’s proposal.
Rich Madaleno, the county’s budget director, testified on behalf of Elrich. Eight residents said they also supported the county executive’s proposal.
“One thing has become abundantly clear — our county government’s fiscal structure has reached a breaking point and must be fundamentally altered,” Madaleno said at the hearing. “Quite frankly, our charter manufactures austerity to create a system that is broke and broken on purpose. It leaves our residents and our business community with a false perception that we cannot manage our resources.”
Madaleno said the charter limit prevents the county from benefiting from successful efforts to expand the tax base.
Carol Stern of Jews United for Justice said during the hearing that her organization supports removing the property tax revenue cap. She said the limit affects the county’s ability to benefit from growth.
“Removing the cap helps ensure that over time, the county will have sufficient resources for our schools, emergency services and safety net for our most vulnerable,” she said.
She said the nonprofit doesn’t support the council’s proposal to only allow tax increases with a unanimous vote.
“No single council member, current or future, should have veto authority over the county’s health and prosperity,” she said.
Djawa Hall, a Gaithersburg resident who spoke on behalf of SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, said the council should not have to vote unanimously to pass a tax increase.
He said health care workers represented by the union do not have high-paying jobs, but do not mind “paying their fair share in taxes for quality services the county offers.”
“The burden of property taxes falls disproportionately on middle and working-class homeowners. Those in already wealthy communities have their taxes capped because their property assessments are declining annually while lower-income community property taxes are rising,” he said.
Diana Conway of the Montgomery County Women’s Democratic Club said property owners should be protected from unexpected increases in property values. The county should stop the erosion of property tax revenues, she said.
“We urge you to be very cautious about instituting a requirement of unanimity,” she said. “Straitjackets are a blunt tool for dealing with a changing world.”
