Silver Spring Library named in memory of Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee

Yvonne McGee, the youngest daughter of the late Brig. Gen. Charles McGee, speaks Monday at the Silver Spring Library. The library is being renamed for her father, who died in January at the age of 102. Photos by Dan Schere

Montgomery County elected officials on Monday officially named the Silver Spring Library for the late Brig. Gen. Charles McGee, who died earlier this year at 102.

McGee, who lived in Bethesda, was one of the last surviving members of the Tuskegee Airmen — the first Black military pilots in U.S. military service, according to the National WWII Museum. He was a fighter pilot in an all-Black unit during World War II, and also flew combat missions in the Korean and Vietnam wars, according to a press release.

McGee was recognized during President Donald Trump’s 2020 State of the Union address, in which Trump announced that McGee had been promoted to the rank of brigadier general.

Following McGee’s death in January, County Council Member Will Jawando suggested renaming the library after McGee. County Executive Marc Elrich agreed, and signed an executive order Monday renaming the library.

The library will get new signage with McGee’s name later this year, although officials noted on Monday that Google Maps already refers to it as the “Brigadier General Charles E. McGee Library.”

McGee’s youngest daughter, Yvonne, said on Monday that while she was growing up, her parents always impressed the importance of education on their children.

“Dad read all types of things,” she said. “He liked fiction, nonfiction, magazines, newspapers. He read all the time. Our house over the years began looking a little like a library itself.”

Yvonne McGee said her father particularly enjoyed talking to young people and would often ask them if they had been to the library.

“He thought it was important to be able to share and keep young folks motivated, because he felt their future was going to be offered new challenges and they needed all the help that they could get,” she said.

Jerry Burton, the national president of Tuskegee Airmen Inc., said on Monday that McGee would “never stop teaching.”

“It was always about going somewhere and sharing his knowledge, his information with other people. How appropriate that people get to come to a location with his name on the side of it,” he said.

Jawando and Elrich on Monday both spoke about the importance of remembering McGee as part of African Americans’ broader fight for civil rights in the country.

“This will be a longstanding reminder of not only the perseverance of African Americans, the journey we’ve been on, but how far we have yet to go, because we’re at a critical moment right now,” Jawando said.

Elrich said people need to realize that McGee’s generation made sacrifices for future generations.

“We’re renaming this building for General McGee because of the opportunities and the equality he provided to the generations who followed in his footsteps,” he said.

Elrich, in a press release, noted that Monday was the last day of February, which is Black History Month.

“There is no better way for us to conclude Black History Month than by memorializing a Montgomery County resident who was an American hero, a trailblazing African American, and a man who lived an extraordinary life,” he said in the press release.

