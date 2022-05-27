Carol Rubin was reappointed to the Montgomery Planning Board earlier this month. Montgomery Planning

After serving on an interim basis for eight months, Kensington resident and attorney Carol Rubin was recently reappointed to serve a full four-year term on the Montgomery County Planning Board.

Rubin was first appointed in October to serve the final eight months of commissioner Natali Fani-Gonzalez’s term. Fani-Gonzalez stepped down to run for a seat on the Montgomery County Council in District 6, which is centered around Wheaton.

The County Council voted unanimously May 19 to reappoint Rubin, whose term will begin in June.

“What I’ve learned in my short time as a Planning Board member has been the importance of board cohesion,” Rubin said in a statement. “That means listening to everyone who has comments or concerns about any issues before the Planning Board and acknowledging those opinions is critical. But it’s also very important that we clearly relay why the Planning Board is making certain decisions. I’m honored to continue to do this work for Montgomery County for another four years.”

In September, Rubin resigned from her position as an attorney for the Maryland-National Park and Planning Commission to seek the board appointment. She worked for the commission for 13 years.

The five-person board oversees the county’s parks and planning departments. It also advises county government officials on land use planning.

Members, except for the chair, are limited to serving two terms. Annual compensation for members is $30,000. The board chair is considered a full-time position and is paid $215,727 annually. Casey Anderson is the current chair.

In an interview last year, Rubin told Bethesda Beat that she is interested in environmental issues, along with bettering the transportation network in the county. The upcounty area has gaps in public transportation, she added.