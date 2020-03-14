Rockville closes City Hall to public over coronavirus concerns
Gaithersburg also announces closures, event cancellations
The cities of Rockville and Gaithersburg announced cancellations on Friday. Rockville will close City Hall to public access starting tomorrow.
Logo from the city of Rockville
The city of Rockville will close the doors of the city government to the public for the next two weeks.
City facilities will be closed to visitors starting Saturday through March 27. The announcement was made Friday afternoon.
The mayor and council meetings for March 18 and 23 will continue, but the public will not be allowed to attend in person. Comments are welcome by email.
The city of Gaithersburg also announced closures and cancellations on Friday. Several facilities will be closed starting on Saturday. The city did not indicate when they would open again.
Gaithersburg will keep its administrative offices open, but staff coverage might be limited, a news release said.
Closures for Rockville include: City Hall, community centers, the Rockville Swim and Fitness Center, Croydon Creek Nature Center, Glenview Mansion, F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre, and Montrose Discovery Preschool. The Rockville Senior Center closed on Thursday.
All classes, programs, rentals and activities have been canceled at the recreation centers during the time period. Any meetings for boards and commissions at the centers have also been canceled.
Rockville will continue to provide “essential city services,” including trash and recycling collection, water treatment, police patrols, and emergency response services, according to a news release.
Public comment for the community forum portions of the two mayor and council meetings can be emailed to mayorandcouncil@rockvillemd.gov or dropped off at a box at the front doors of City Hall.
Gaithersburg will keep its mayor and council meetings open to the public, but encouraged comments to be emailed to cityhall@gaithersburgmd.gov. The meetings will be aired live.
The following events will not be held as scheduled: St. Patrick’s Day parade, Super VITA Tax Day, Youth Town Hall and Gaithersburg Reads.
It also canceled mayor and city council work sessions, all non-essential advisory committee meetings and community development block grant public meetings.
The facilities that Gaithersburg is closing are:
● Activity Center at Bohrer Park
● Case Community Center
● Benjamin Gaither Center (closed on March 13)
● Olde Towne Youth Center
● Robertson Park Youth Center
● Gaithersburg Aquatic Center
● Arts Barn
● Kentlands Mansion
● Gaithersburg Community Museum
The closures include the cancellation of all recreation classes, programs and activities, as well as the Saturday Main Street Farmers market and concerts and performances at the facilities.
Briana Adhikusuma can be reached at briana.adhikusuma@bethesdamagazine.com.