Restaurants in county may soon get to sell beer, wine for takeout, delivery
Alcohol department proposes waiver to help businesses that lost dine-in service
Restaurants in Montgomery County, as early as Wednesday, may be able to sell beer and wine for takeout and delivery.
Robert Dorfman, director of the county’s Alcohol Beverage Services department, told Bethesda Beat late Tuesday the change might happen soon.
ABS asked the county’s liquor board to temporarily change the regulation that prohibits restaurants from selling “off premises.” A decision by the board is expected shortly.
ABS is requesting the change to help restaurants, which were forced to close Monday as a way to stop the spread of coronavirus. Under the order by Gov. Larry Hogan, restaurants may continue to provide food for takeout and delivery.
Many restaurant owners have said they could be forced to go out of business, if the closures last a long time.
“We’ve got to do everything we can to keep people in business,” Dorfman said.
Under the new regulation, restaurants could sell beer and wine for takeout and delivery, as long as the alcoholic beverages were sold with food and were in their original containers. Draft beer could be sold in growlers. Hard liquor would be excluded.
“We’re going to have to take a leap of faith that people will do this responsibly,” Dorfman said.
The new regulation would affect about 800 restaurants.
For delivery orders that include beer and wine, restaurants would have to deliver the orders themselves and couldn’t use delivery services such as DoorDash and Grubhub. State law prohibits delivery services from handling alcohol, according to Kathie Durbin, division chief, licensure, regulation and education at ABS, who has been spearheading ABS’ efforts to allow off-premises sales.
Ronnie Heckman, the owner of Caddie’s on Cordell in Bethesda, said Tuesday that allowing restaurants to sell beer and wine off premises could make a big difference.
“This could hold us over and save us for a little bit,” said Heckman, who has been in contact with Dorfman about the change. “I certainly know that I have a loyal clientele that will buy beer from us. They’re already going to be getting dinner, why not get a six-pack from us at the same time?”
Heckman praised ABS for moving quickly to help restaurants. “I think they’ve done a really good job addressing this properly and promptly, especially for a group that gets a lot of criticism,” he said.
ABS has already waived the 80-cent per bottle fee that restaurants have to pay if they buy wine or spirits from one of the 24 ABS liquor stores in the county. Restaurants don’t have to pay the fee if they order in bulk from the ABS warehouse.
On Tuesday, the county’s Board of License Commissioners, or liquor board, approved a change that allows independent beer and wine stores and breweries to sell off premises and to deliver.