Raskin, Trone, Sarbanes take sweeping leads in Congress primary races
Four sitting circuit judges are ahead of two challengers
All three Democratic members of Congress representing Montgomery County had large leads when the first round of results from the primary election was released late Tuesday night.
In the District 8 Democratic primary, incumbent Rep. Jamie Raskin (D) was leading with about 86% of the vote. He had 31,251 votes.
Raskin, who is from Takoma Park, has represented District 8 since 2017. He previously served in the Maryland state Senate from 2007 to 2016.
The first round of results covered all mail-in votes received by the Board of Elections by Monday.
Raskin was followed by Marcia H. Morgan, who had 3,258 votes.
In the Republican primary, Gregory Thomas Coll was leading with 4,898 votes, or 38.4%. He was followed by Bridgette L. Cooper with 1,904 votes, or 14.9%.
Coll, a resident of Rockville, is a systems engineer team manager at Science Applications International Corporations.
Four Democrats and six Republicans ran in the primary for the 8th District.
Incumbent Rep. David Trone (D) was leading in the Democratic primary in District 6. He 27,298 votes, or 79.2%.
Trone, a resident of Potomac and co-owner of Total Wine and More, has served as the representative for the district since 2019. He previously ran unsuccessfully for the 8th Congressional District seat in 2016.
Maxwell A. Bero, Trone’s only opponent, followed with 7,148 votes.
For the Republican nomination in the 6th District, state Del. Neil C. Parrott led with 16,164 votes, or 65.0%. He was followed by Kevin T. Caldwell with 6,592 votes, or 26.5%.
Parrott, a Hagerstown resident, is in his 10th year as a state delegate and is the president of Traffic Solutions Inc.
There were two Democrats and three Republicans in the 6th District primary elections.
In the 3rd District, incumbent Rep. John Sarbanes was leading the Democratic primary at 55,666 votes, or 87.1%. Joseph C. Ardito followed with 5,683 votes, or 8.9%.
Sarbanes, who lives in Towson, has represented the 3rd District since 2007 and was previously an attorney.
Charles Anthony led the Republican primary with 6,830 votes, or 40.0%, followed by Reba A. Hawkins with 3,783 votes, or 21.9%.
Anthony, a Silver Spring resident, is a retired U.S. Army officer and a retired federal employee from Walter Reed Army Medical Center. He was the Republican nominee for the 3rd District in 2018.
There were three Democrats and five Republicans in the 3rd District’s primary elections.
The winners in each party primary race will advance to the Nov. 3 general election.
Unofficial results as of 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday:
8th Congressional District
Democrat
• Marcia H. Morgan 3,258
• Utam Paul 494
• Jamie Raskin* 31,596
• Lih Young 1,324
Republican
• Gregory Thomas Coll 4,898
• Bridgette L. Cooper 1,904
• Nicholas Gladden 1,865
• Patricia Rogers 1,804
• Shelly Skolnick 1,296
• Michael Yadeta 990
*-incumbent
6th Congressional District
Democrat
• Maxwell A. Bero 7,148
• David J. Trone* 27,298
Republican
• Kevin T. Caldwell 6,592
• Chris P. Meyyur 2,120
• Neil C. Parrott 16,164
*-incumbent
3rd Congressional District
Democrat
• Joseph C. Ardito 5,683
• John M. Rea 2,574
• John Sarbanes* 55,666
Republican
• Charles Anthony 6,830
• Thomas E. “Pinkston” Harris 2,926
• Reba A. Hawkins 3,738
• Joshua M. Morales 1,529
• Rob Seyfferth 2,047
*-incumbent
Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge (four seats; top four in each primary advance to general election)
Republican
*• Michael Joseph McAuliffe 6,286
*• David A. Boynton 6,215
*• Christopher C. Fogleman 5,859
*• Bibi Berry 4,474
• Marylin Pierre 3,071
• Thomas P. Johnson III 3,057
*-sitting judge
Democrat
*• Bibi Berry 28,104
*• Michael Joseph McAuliffe 24,638
*• David A. Boynton 24,513
*• Christopher C. Fogleman 23,443
• Marylin Pierre 20,998
• Thomas P. Johnson III 9,784
*-sitting judge
