Proposed law for e-scooters would restrict rider age, speed
Violations would carry a $50 fine
Riders of electric scooters, such as the one pictured above from Lime, will be limited to a speed of 15 miles per hour and must be at least 14 years old.
Children who use an electric scooter soon might have a new law to consider before taking a ride.
A Montgomery County bill seeks to limit a rider’s age to 14 or older and require anyone under 18 years old to wear a helmet while operating it.
Riders will be required to go no faster than 15 miles per hour on the low-speed scooters. The new law would fall under a similar law for bicycles in the county.
County Council President Sidney Katz, the lead sponsor, introduced the bill at a March 3 council session meeting. The bill is scheduled for a public hearing on March 24 at 1:30 p.m.
At a press conference on Monday, Katz said the goal of the bill is to reduce scooter injuries.
“Electric scooters are a growing transportation method. However, there are few laws in the books regarding their operation,” he said.
Katz cited a recent study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association that found that more than 39,000 scooter-related injuries occurred between 2014 and 2018. A third of those injuries included head trauma.
“The council wants to encourage all types of transportation options, but we must do so in a safe way for everyone, including electric scooter riders,” Katz said.
Each e-scooter will be required to have a white-light lamp on the front and a red reflector or red-light lamp on the back.
Parking must be in a standing upright position. It would not be allowed on public streets or alleys, driveways, sidewalk dining areas, parking and loading zones, transit zones, disability access areas, and in the middle of sidewalks.
Violations would be a class C violation, with a $50 fine. A first fine would be waived if the person charged is a minor and provides proof of obtaining a bicycle helmet, or if proof of registration is provided within 15 days.
Registration would not be required for e-scooters that are not rented.
