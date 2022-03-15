Proposed $6.3B county budget adds funding for climate change issues, affordable housing

County Executive Marc Elrich presents his fiscal year 2023 operating budget on Tuesday, which is $6.3 billion. Photo by Steve Bohnel

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich on Tuesday proposed a $6.3 billion county operating budget for next year, up $300 million from this year, and with no increase in the property tax rate.

His administration said the budget focuses on affordable housing, climate change issues and increasing police salaries, among other areas.

Elrich’s budget is his last one during his first term, as he runs for re-election this year. It keeps the weighted average property tax at 97.95 cents per $100 of assessed value, and the income tax offset credit — provided against the county’s real property tax rate to offset increases of more than 2.6% of the county income tax revenues — at $692. Both would be at the same rate as in this year’s budget.

During a news briefing on Tuesday, Elrich called the budget plan his best one during his time as county executive. However, he said, revenue shortfalls and the coronavirus pandemic prevented him from funding all of the social programs and initiatives that he wanted to.

He recalled, in his first year, being told in his first week in office that he would have to cut tens of millions of dollars due to revenue shortfalls. He pored over many documents to determine where to cut, he said.

“As someone who really believes in the social programs and the things this county does, that was a hard thing to do,” Elrich said.

The overall operating budget proposed for next year represents roughly a 5% increase from this year’s budget.

The could also has a capital improvements program budget for fiscal years 2023 to 2028, at about $5.1 billion.

Chief Administrative Officer Rich Madaleno said on Monday that the budget funds 99% of what Montgomery County Public Schools Interim Superintendent Monifa McKnight and the county Board of Education requested. The school district requested $2.96 billion from the county. The budget funds the district at $2.93 billion.

Madaleno said part of the reason for not funding the full amount is the school system believes its health insurance costs will rise $30 million because of medical procedures employees postponed from the past two years. Actuaries for the county and MCPS have different projections on those costs, he said.

The county budget proposal also includes $40 million of one-time funding for a “naturally occurring affordable housing” fund. Madaleno said that funding will come from the American Rescue Plan, federal dollars passed by Congress to provide emergency assistance and other needs to local governments nationwide.

The fund, Madaleno said, is meant to prevent rental hikes in areas prone to increasing rents, such as along the future Purple light rail line and other transit corridors.

This year’s budget also marks the first time that the county will surpass the 10% mark for its reserves. Madaleno said the county set 10% as its standard in 2010. Previously, it was around 5%, he said.

The budget also proposes an increase in police officer salaries by roughly 10%, making them more competitive with other jurisdictions around the region, Madaleno said. Roughly $8 million is allocated to pay for that, he said.

Elrich and the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 35 — the county’s police union — negotiated that deal. The union said in a statement earlier this month that the increase in salaries “is a step in the right direction.”

Two climate initiatives funded in the budget proposal are due to legislation — one bill passed by the County Council and one still in the legislative pipeline.

About $18.6 million would go to the county’s Green Bank to help with capital projects to make buildings more environmentally friendly. That money comes from the county’s energy use tax, as outlined in a bill the County Council passed allocating at least 10% of that tax to the Green Bank.

The budget also allocates $1 million to start implementing aspects of the building energy performance standards bill, which the council is considering. That bill is meant to set standards for several types of buildings countywide, to make them more environmentally friendly.

The operating and capital budget will have multiple public hearings and council work sessions in the coming weeks. The County Council can add or subtract from any line item in the budget and must act on it by June 1, according to the county charter.

The council must approve any tax levies, if necessary to finance the budget, by June 30, according to the charter.

