Property values up about 11% in latest Montgomery County reassessment

For about one-third of Montgomery County, property values are increasing an average of about 11% in 2022, according to new state assessment figures.

The assessment gains are slightly more for residential (11.3%) than commercial (10.1%).

Maryland divides its assessments into three-year periods, revaluing one-third of each county and Baltimore City at a time.

The portion of Montgomery County that is being reassessed for 2022 is largely in the north, taking in Damascus and Clarksburg, and in the west. But it also includes some southern swaths, such as parts of Bethesda, as well as Silver Spring and Takoma Park.

Overall, Maryland properties in the 2022 group are going up an average of about 12%, according to the state Department of Assessments and Taxation.

The department’s director, Michael Higgs, said in a press release that residential values in all 23 counties and Baltimore City are up for the fourth straight year. Commercial property values were up in 22 of those 24 jurisdictions.

“This is a good indicator that the market remains strong and growth is steady here in Maryland,” Higgs said in the press release.

An increase in property value will be phased in over three years. A decrease in value takes effect in the first year, starting with the July 1, 2022, tax bill.

This is the fourth straight round of reassessments for this particular group of properties in which average values went up. The increase was about 7% in 2019, about 11% in 2016 and about 4% in 2013.

In 2010, the value of properties for that group dropped an average of about 17%.

Overall, among all three regions in the county, this is the 10th straight year with an increase in average property values.

Notices of the new values that go into effect on Jan. 1 were mailed to property owners on Tuesday.

In the 2022 group in Montgomery County, 90% of the residential properties rose in value. Among all properties, 85% rose in value

The total value for residential properties that were reassessed in Montgomery County rose from $58.6 billion to $65.2 billion. The total for commercial properties rose from $8.7 billion to $9.6 billion.

Montgomery County has a cap in which the assessment may rise no more than 10% in a year for calculating property taxes, the maximum increase allowed under state law.