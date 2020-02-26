 Owner trying to find deaf and blind dog in Silver Spring
Plus: Hogan visits Takoma Park charging station; Rice recognizes Councilmember for a Day winner

Bethesda Beat Staff
The owner of a deaf and blind dog who went missing in Silver Spring is trying to lead her back home by tying strips of her T-shirts to trees and signs.

The owner, Rachel Snyder, said Khmow, a Cambodian street dog, is skittish, but will come to cheese or meat. She is 20 pounds and has a gray bow tie on her collar.

Khmow went missing near 8819 Monard Drive in Silver Spring on Monday and was spotted Tuesday entering Rock Creek Park at Oregon and Unicorn Lane around 9:40 a.m. [WJLA]

Hogan visits Takoma Park charging station

Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday visited RS Automotive in Takoma Park, which has the first fully electric vehicle charging station in the U.S. Hogan presented owner Depeswar Doley with a governor’s citation for his achievement in clean energy promotion.

Doley converted RS Automotives on Carroll Avenue from a petroleum station to an electric vehicle station last year. [Montgomery Community Media]

Rice recognizes Councilmember for a Day winner

Montgomery County Council Member Craig Rice on Tuesday presented a proclamation recognizing the first African American Councilmember for a Day contest winner.

Adjo Evonlah is a senior at Northwest High School in Germantown and the CEO of Pouchful, a company that provides environmentally sustainable lunch bags for students. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather

There will be occasional rain showers in the afternoon, with a high around 54 and a low around 36.

In case you missed it…

Ficker delivers petition signatures in drive for property tax limit

Splits County Council opposes property, income tax hike bills in Annapolis

MCPS first-grader pushes school board to stamp out bullying

 

