.Owner trying to find deaf and blind dog in Silver Spring

The owner of a deaf and blind dog who went missing in Silver Spring is trying to lead her back home by tying strips of her T-shirts to trees and signs.

The owner, Rachel Snyder, said Khmow, a Cambodian street dog, is skittish, but will come to cheese or meat. She is 20 pounds and has a gray bow tie on her collar.

Khmow went missing near 8819 Monard Drive in Silver Spring on Monday and was spotted Tuesday entering Rock Creek Park at Oregon and Unicorn Lane around 9:40 a.m. [WJLA]