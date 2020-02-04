NIH working on vaccine for coronavirus
The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) in Bethesda is working to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus.
The NIAID Vaccine Research Center, which is part of the National Institutes of Health, is working with the biotechnology company Moderna. [Montgomery Community Media]
Senators, representatives pick State of the Union guests
U.S. senators and representatives are continuing the tradition of having guests accompany them to the State of the Union address, which President Donald Trump will give on Tuesday.
Rep. Jamie Raskin, who represents Maryland’s 8th District, picked John Kinnaird, the mayor of Thurmont. [Frederick News-Post]
Sen. Chris Van Hollen invited Andrea Chamblee, a gun-reform activist whose husband, John McNamara, was one of five Capital Gazette employees killed at the newspaper in a June 2018 attack.[Herald-Mail]
Rep. David Trone’s wife will accompany him, according to Hannah Muldavin, his communications director.
Woman guilty of prostitution charge in Rockville
A Germantown woman has pleaded guilty to operating a house of prostitution in Rockville.
Emily Zhang Lawrence, 47, was arrested last summer after a five-month investigation, in which 18 men admitted to paying for sex acts at Rose’s Spa, which she runs, Montgomery County police said in August. [WJZ]
Today’s weather
Light rain showers are expected, with a high of about 63 and a low around 44
