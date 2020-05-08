Municipalities shift election plans because of COVID-19
Chevy Chase, Garrett Park holding vote-by-mail elections; Kensington to decide next week
File photo
The coronavirus pandemic has caused municipalities throughout Montgomery County to change their plans for elections that were scheduled over the next month.
Two municipalities with elections scheduled this week have gone to a vote-by-mail format to comply with social distancing restrictions. The town of Kensington, scheduled to vote in-person next month, will consider the idea of vote-by-mail at its meeting on Monday.
Other municipalities with uncontested races didn’t hold an election, either because the town charter didn’t require them to or because they amended the charter in response to the virus pandemic.
The following is a list of municipal races in Montgomery County compiled by Bethesda Beat, with the help of Jim Peck, a researcher with the Maryland Municipal League.
Elections scheduled:
- Town of Kensington: Mayor Tracey Furman and two Town Council members’ seats are up for re-election. Candidates must file by 4 p.m. Monday. An in-person election is scheduled for June 1 at Town Hall, but the council is scheduled to discuss the possibility of going to a vote-by-mail format at its meeting on Monday.
Elections being held in a vote-by-mail format:
- Town of Chevy Chase: Three candidates are running for three seats on the Town Council. Write-ins candidates were allowed to file by April 28. The election took a vote-by-mail format because of the pandemic. The deadline for postmarking ballots was May 5, and ballots must be received by Tuesday. Results will be announced Wednesday.
- Town of Garrett Park: Three candidates are running for two seats on the Town Council. Incumbent Mayor Kacky Chantry is running for re-election unopposed. The election is being held in a vote-by-mail format due to the pandemic. Ballots had to be postmarked by May 4 and must be received by Monday. A vote count is scheduled for Tuesday.
Municipalities with uncontested races:
- Chevy Chase Village: Three candidates to the Board of Managers were declared elected by the town’s Election Supervisors during its meeting on April 20. Since the race was uncontested, the town’s charter didn’t require an election.
- Chevy Chase Section 3: Two candidates were running uncontested for two seats on the Village Council being vacated by outgoing members. The council has amended the charter to allow the candidates to be sworn in without an election.
- Chevy Chase Section 5: Two candidates ran uncontested for two seats on the Town Council. Candidates were automatically sworn in because the town charter allows elections to be canceled if they are uncontested.
- North Chevy Chase: Three candidates ran uncontested for three seats on the Town Council. The council amended its town charter to cancel elections if they are uncontested. The candidates were sworn in on May 5.
- Chevy Chase View: Two incumbent Town Council members who ran uncontested will be declared re-elected on Tuesday according to the town charter, which mandates that no election take place when candidates are running unopposed.
Maryland’s presidential primary was scheduled for April 28, but was postponed because of the pandemic until June 2 and will be conducted mostly through mail-in voting.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com