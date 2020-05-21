More than 85,000 have filed initial jobless claims in Montgomery since early March
Number of claims decreases 24% in a week
Logo from Maryland Department of Labor
Montgomery County accounted for 7,853 initial unemployment claims last week, bringing the total number of people who have filed since the first week of March to 85,122.
There was a decrease of 24% in the number of claims filed last week. The week before, there was a 46% decrease, which followed a sharp increase of 242%.
The main reason why there was a hike in early May was because the state began reporting additional claims made through two new federally enacted unemployment programs — Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC).
Of the claims filed in the county last week, 5,229 were initial regular unemployment claims, according to data released by the Maryland Department of Labor on Thursday morning.
The remaining 2,624 claims were filed through PUA and PEUC.
Montgomery County had the second highest number of initial claims last week behind Prince George’s County which had 8,140 initial claims.
Across the state, there were 51,108 initial jobless claims last week — a 22% decrease from the week before.
Wednesday was the first day that all regular claimants could file weekly claim certifications for all prior weeks they have missed in one session using the Labor Department’s BEACON One-Stop application. In the past, people were limited to filing one prior week at a time.
Briana Adhikusuma can be reached at briana.adhikusuma@bethesdamagazine.com.