Montgomery County trying to streamline emergency care
Plus: From Walter Reed to South Pole skiing; Strike vote possible for grocery employees
Maryland’s ER wait times — the time spent in the emergency room before being admitted to the hospital or being sent home — are the longest in the country: an average of 376 minutes, in the latest data, from 2017. The national average was 281.
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue has instituted a program to identify patients stable enough to wait their turn in the emergency department lobby, and let them sit in the waiting room, freeing up the ambulance to leave to be ready to take other calls. [WTOP]
From Walter Reed to South Pole skiing
Cameron Kerr was serving in the U.S. Army in February 2011 when he felt the impact of an improvised explosive device. He was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, where he stayed for about half a year, relearning how to walk and run.
Since then, the 32-year-old competed twice in the Boston Marathon and hiked 54 miles in 24 hours in the Scottish Highlands with other wounded veterans. Last month, he skied to the South Pole. [Montgomery Community Media]
Strike vote possible for grocery employees
A union representing more than 25,000 workers with the Safeway and Giant grocery chains is expected to announce on Wednesday its plan to vote on a strike if there is no agreement on a contract.
A strike would come after months of negotiations between Giant and Safeway and United Food & Commercial Workers Local 400.
Their goal is to shut down more than 280 combined stores in the Washington, D.C., area, including Montgomery County. [WJLA]
Today’s weather
There will be a mix of clouds and sun, with a high around 49 and a low around 28
