Montgomery County residents differ during forum on how to ‘reimagine’ policing
Twenty-eight percent of people surveyed don’t support ‘defunding’ the police
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich speaking during a forum Thursday night on reimagining policing.
Screenshot via YouTube
A forum on reimagining policing in Montgomery County Thursday night brought out differing views on whether “defunding” the police is the right approach, and how it might look.
The forum was hosted by County Executive Marc Elrich’s Reimagining Public Safety task force, which has been reviewing police policies and practices since the beginning of the fall.
Elrich on Thursday echoed his previous goal of reallocating funding from the police department toward other services in the county. He said social problems such as homelessness, drug and alcohol abuse should be handled by other departments.
“They became police problems because we never stood up in our existing institutions or created new institutions that would be able to address these problems,” Elrich said. “So much of this is mental health related and we never took the steps to take this out of the jurisdiction of the police.”
Elrich, during a previous forum of the task force, said he isn’t comfortable with the phrase “defunding the police” despite his hopes to make changes in the department.
During Thursday’s forum, Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Caroline Sturgis presented preliminary data from a survey taken by county residents on policing. Sturgis said that more than 6,500 people participated.
One of the questions asked people where funding should be reallocated if it were taken away from the police. Of the participants:
- 28% said funding shouldn’t be reallocated
- 17% said to Health and Human Services/Social services
- 13% said to education
- 11% said to housing
- 11% said to Fire & Rescue
- 10% said to transportation
- 10% said to Corrections and Rehabilitation/Court
Police Chief Marcus Jones also joined the forum on Thursday and said the police department along with the health department is looking at the Crisis Now model.
That’s a national model for diverting people in distress from hospitals and jails to a “continuum of crisis care services that match people’s clinical needs,” according to the website. The model was created by the National Association of State Mental Health Program Directors.
“I think it is a perfect model for Montgomery County and Dr. [Raymond] Crowel feels the same, so we’ll continue to pursue that,” Jones said.
During a question-and-answer portion of Thursday’s forum, one woman said she is worried about a discussion taking police around the country about family violence centers being defunded as part of the “defund the police” movement.
She suggested that the task force consider decoupling family violence resources from the police, and instead reallocate funding from the department to help families in distress. The woman also suggested reassigning rape kit responsibilities to another department.
Edmund Morris, a member of the task force, acknowledged that there hasn’t been as much focus in the group on the victims of crimes, compared to the amount of time they’ve spent on policies affecting those in custody.
“We haven’t taken as close a look as we might like at the way that police funding and police activities are related to some of those safe spaces. The shelters. The family services. Those things. We can certainly add that to the list of questions to the consultant team so that we can get data on it,” he said.
Forum participant Sydney Collins took a different view from many others on Thursday, arguing to abolish police and prisons.
“Most reforms that have been suggested by police departments themselves like diversity trainings, internalized bias, cultural competency, all of that jazz …. They don’t do anything to improve police behavior, and this is actually scientifically proven in several studies,” she said.
Collins said she is pleased that the task force exists, but was disheartened when Elrich previously said he wasn’t comfortable with the “defunding the police” phrase.
“I don’t bear any ill will towards the individuals who are currently serving as correctional and police officers. I just think that they cannot serve our society in that role,” she said.
