Montgomery County Council will return to in-person meetings March 15

The Montgomery County Council will return to in-person meetings on March 15 after nearly two years of all virtual sessions, President Gabe Albornoz announced on Monday.

In the spring of 2020, as COVID-19 began to spread, the council and other local government boards pivoted to virtual meetings to avoid gatherings and reduce the risk of transmission.

Updates to the audiovisual system required to host and broadcast meetings delayed the council’s return to face-to-face meetings, county leaders have said.

Some of the parts needed for the new system got stuck in supply-chain problems that affected parts of the U.S. economy during the pandemic, County Council Deputy Director Craig Howard said earlier this year.

Those updates are done, Albornoz said Monday.

“My colleagues and I are going to be trained in this new system over the next two weeks and we look forward to coming back in person, which we’ve been wanting to do for quite some time,” Albornoz said.

In January, Albornoz said that when the council returns to in-person meetings, there will still be a hybrid option for public hearings — meaning residents can testify in person or virtually.

“This is another positive sign of being able to move forward, and we’re excited to test out the new equipment, which we know will enhance opportunities for residents to be able to access their local elected officials and testify regarding a myriad of different issues,” Albornoz said.

On Monday, Albornoz said the public can expect more information about the return to in-person meetings “over the next day or so with specifics on how this will work.”

The Montgomery County school board returned to in-person meetings last year — first in a hybrid format last spring. The full board began meeting in person shortly after and allowed the public to attend meetings beginning in August.

Caitlynn Peetz can be reached at caitlynn.peetz@bethesdamagazine.com