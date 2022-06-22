Montgomery County announces latest round of relief funds for hotels

Getty Images

Hotels throughout Montgomery County will soon have an opportunity to receive more relief funds, thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act.

County Executive Marc Elrich announced the fourth round of relief funds for hotels during a news briefing on Wednesday. Hotels with 10 or more sleeping rooms, or bed and breakfasts with five or more rooms can apply.

Applications will be accepted from July 1-22, according to the county’s application page. Elrich said the funds will come from money the state received via the American Rescue Plan, which was federal legislation that Congress passed in March 2021 to provide relief for the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Hotels that qualify will be granted $500 per sleeping room, Elrich said. Scott Peterson, a spokesman for Elrich, said $2.69 million is available in this round of funding.

Hotels and motels must be in good standing with the state of Maryland and prove a loss of revenue of 25% or more from September 2021 through January 2022 when compared to revenue from September 2019 through January 2020, according to application requirements.

The businesses can use the funds for normal operating costs, or for personal protective equipment, sanitation costs or other pandemic-related expenses.

Elrich said that like other hospitality businesses, the hotel industry has been hit hard by the pandemic. About 12% of the county’s workforce is employed in the hospitality industry, he said.

“The World Tourism Organization has predicted this sector will not recover fully until 2024,” Elrich said. “So it’s imperative that we continue to help where we can.”

