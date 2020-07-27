Mental health hotline, crisis team in line for county funding
School program also could get money
Montgomery County officials are turning their attention to mental health needs as the COVID-19 pandemic has placed a greater stress and focus on residents’ well-being.
More than $1.2 million is being considered for several initiatives and programs.
The County Council approved about $592,00 on Tuesday to boost the county’s Mobile Crisis Response, which sends mental health specialists to resolve conflicts or help people experiencing a mental health crisis.
Another $395,000 could be used to expand EveryMind’s mental health and youth suicide prevention hotline. EveryMind provides resources and crisis intervention through calls, texts and chat messages.
Also, $250,000 is proposed for additional mental health services for Montgomery County Public Schools students.
Votes on the two appropriations totaling $645,000 are scheduled for Tuesday.
The expansion for the hotline would include adding eight full-time staff members for the hotline through December.
Council Member Andrew Friedson, who spearheaded the expansion of the hotline, said EveryMind has been facing a 25% increase in calls, texts and messages, with no additional funding to pay for them.
“That is sustained and is likely to continue to grow,” he said. “The stress, the pressures, the challenges, the triggers that are happening right now with all of the uncertainty and anxiety in our community is only getting worse. We need to step up to be able to address it.”
The appropriation will also help expand the hours of text services to include the period between 8 a.m. to noon through the current fiscal year.
Friedson said the funds were a “modest down payment” and would guarantee that every call or text would be answered.
“When we’re talking about a crisis hotline, we’re talking about things as serious and as life-threatening as suicide ideation. Missing a call or missing a text means life and death,” he said. “This is a very small price to pay, and frankly, I think just the beginning of what we’re going to need to do as we ramp up these efforts in our mental health challenges to meet the needs.”
Council Member Will Jawando said the money would be the “tip of the iceberg” of what the council would need to do with its mental health strategy.
A staff report on the proposed funding for MCPS mental health program needs says the funds will help the county health department provide services to students. The school system plans to implement a pilot program to provide mental health services to students as part of its budget this year.
School staff members would identify and refer students to the program, which is expected to be at no cost to the students.
The funding is “urgent” because of the school system’s announcement that virtual learning will remain in place through the end of the first semester, according to the report.
The current Mobile Crisis Response team only has two employees, which is not enough, council members said.
The funds will be used to add six social workers to establish teams throughout the county to provide a faster response. The Mobile Crisis Response teams can respond to mental health calls in which police officers might not be needed.
Council Vice President Tom Hucker, who spearheaded the effort to expand the teams, said the expansion is a big deal for the county.
“This is, of course, just the first milestone that appropriates the money and allows us to begin the hiring process,” he said. “We have a long way to go.”
Some council members and County Executive Marc Elrich have talked recently about how to direct money into community services, instead of relying on police to handle various types of calls that don’t involve crimes.
Jawando said the expansion will be a game changer.
“Going from one unit to being able to have regional units going forward is a huge component of our mental health and wellness strategy, but also of our policing strategy ,” he said. “So this is going to be a win-win.”
Council Member Gabe Albornoz said he was glad the response teams would follow the Crisis Now model, which details best practices on substance abuse and mental health services.
“This is one of the areas that gives me a lot of hope — that we will be able to holistically address the complex needs of our community moving forward in a way that’s authentic, in a way that’s real, and a way that really makes an impact,” he said.”
Briana Adhikusuma can be reached at briana.adhikusuma@bethesdamagazine.com.