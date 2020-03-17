UPDATED: Maryland primary delayed; emission sites could switch to drive-through coronavirus testing
Hogan said it ‘would endanger public health’ to hold election in April; June 2 is new date
Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday announces the latest changes in Maryland because of coronavirus, including a postponement of the primary from April 28 to June 2. At left is Fran Phillips, the state's deputy secretary for public health services.
Image from video of press conference
The presidential primary election in Maryland has been postponed from April 28 to June 2 due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday morning.
Also, all Motor Vehicle Administration emission sites could shut down and become sites for drive-through testing for the coronavirus.
Fran Phillips, the state’s deputy secretary for public health services, said it fits with the practice of “social distancing,” keeping patients removed from people who would do testing.
Hogan said the drive-through option will depend on the ability of the state to get more testing capability. State officials did not give a timeline for when the change might happen.
Hogan said he doesn’t “want to be like other states” that have “tried it and failed miserably” because they did not have adequate testing capability to quickly service thousands of people.
“Ramping up the drive-throughs is the relatively easy part,” Hogan said. “We can do it, but we don’t want to do it if we don’t have the testing capabilities. It’s the back end of the house that needs to get up to speed.”
For Montgomery County residents, the change in voting means a five-week delay to determine who will move on to the November general election in the school board races. The primary election also includes circuit court judge seats and the 3rd, 6th and 8th District Congress seats, as well as the presidential race.
“It would endanger the public health to allow thousands of people to assemble in places like schools and senior centers,” Hogan said. “… While there are many valid reasons for unease and uncertainty right now, ensuring the voices of Maryland citizens are heard shouldn’t be one of them.”
After the Kentucky Derby was rescheduled this week from May to September, Hogan said, there are discussions about doing the same for the Preakness, which is annually held short after the Kentucky Derby.
The state Board of Elections has been tasked with creating a “comprehensive” plan by April 3 for the primary election.
Hogan said the special election to fill a vacant seat in Maryland’s 7th Congressional District will remain on April 28, but through mail-in ballots.
Late Monday night, Ohio’s governor delayed the state’s primary, scheduled for Tuesday. Kentucky has also moved its primary from May 19 to June 23.
The Montgomery County school board race has drawn heightened interest with a field of 18 candidates — 13 for one at-large seat. Many of the candidates are running on platforms in opposition of “busing” as MCPS in the middle of a countywide review of school boundaries.
Some skeptics believe the analysis will result in boundary changes that force students to commute further to school.
Hogan has been putting in place new measures to help stem the spread of COVID-19.
On Monday, he declared that all bars, restaurants, movie theaters and gyms had to shut down indefinitely by 5 p.m. There were exceptions for drive-through and carry-out service.
Hogan said Monday that Maryland State Police and the National Guard would work together on enforcement.
Last week, the governor said group gatherings of at least 250 people were prohibited. On Monday, the limit dropped to 50. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has called for groups to be limited to 10 people for higher-risk populations.
“If we do nothing, the numbers are catastrophic,” Hogan said on Tuesday.
Public schools across the state are closed until at least March 30, with the possibility for extended closures, according to State Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon.
Colleges have moved to online-only classes.
The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Maryland jumped from 37 as of Monday to 57 as of Tuesday morning.
That included an increase in the number of positive cases in Montgomery County to 24. The county had 6 positive cases as of Thursday, then 15 as of Monday.
The first three coronavirus patients in Maryland — all from Montgomery County —have recovered. Hogan has said that many people who get COVID-19 will be fine, but people in high-risk categories, such as older than 60 and with underlying health problems, could be in danger.
Maryland has not had any COVID-19 deaths.
When cases first began popping up, they were all tied to overseas travel, but as cases increase, they are now mostly “being passed from a person in our state to another person in our state,” Hogan said.
State and county officials have said they expect the number of cases to grow, particularly as more people get tested.
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich expressed frustration during a press conference on Sunday about the lack of access to tests, which, he said, was keeping the number of positive cases being reported artificially low.
As of Sunday, two private labs — Quest and LabCorp — were also doing testing, without having to go through the state of Maryland each time, in consultation with the CDC.
In more changes to state operations, Hogan announced that MARC train service will be cut by 50% and local transit options will be reduced.
Hours at Motor Vehicle Administration sites are being reduced and the state is suspending non-commercial driver’s license tests.
All toll stations on roads throughout the state will immediately be “cashless,” Hogan said.
Grocery stores will remain open, however, and Hogan urged Maryland to stop “panic shopping.”
Going to stores increases person-to-person contact, putting more people at risk of contracting the coronavirus disease, Hogan said.
“Share with your neighbors,” he said. “Stores will remain open. … We won’t run out of basic necessities.”
This story will be updated.