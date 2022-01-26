Marc Hansen retiring after 37 years as attorney for Montgomery County

Marc Hansen is retiring at the end of this month, after serving as county attorney for about 12 years, and the county for 37 years. Photo from Montgomery County Government

Marc Hansen is retiring after 37 years working for Montgomery County, including about a dozen as county attorney, County Executive Marc Elrich said Wednesday.

Neil Greenberger, a spokesman for the county, said Hansen’s last day of work will be Jan. 31. Hansen’s current salary is $220,000.

Greenberger said John Markovs, the deputy county attorney, would serve in an acting role after Hansen retires as the county searches for a replacement.

Markovs has worked in the county attorney’s office for 15 years, Greenberger said. Markovs’ salary as acting county attorney will be $209,046.

Elrich said Wednesday during a weekly briefing with reporters that Hansen has been good to work with and the county attorney’s office is large enough that it can fill the void when he steps down. Roughly 50 attorneys work under Hansen in various capacities.

“I’m really confident that … he’s got a good staff of people over there, and we’re going to be able to work with them,” Elrich said. “Our work will go undisturbed going forward. I don’t think you’ll see any lack of continuity.”

Hansen has been an adjunct professor at The George Washington University Law School.

County Council members recognized him with a proclamation this month. He has served in various roles in the county attorney’s office since 1984, focusing on areas such as government operations, legislation and ethics.

According to the proclamation, Hansen has been the longest-serving county attorney since the county adopted its charter in 1968. It also highlighted his work in defending the county’s transportation impact tax, among other achievements.

