 Kleine resigns as Montgomery County chief administrative officer
  • .2020
Resignation effective Saturday; Madaleno will be interim CAO

By Dan Schere
| Published:
Andrew Kleine resigned as Montgomery County Chief Administrative Officer on Tuesday, County Executive Marc Elrich wrote in a statement Wednesday.

Elrich, who appointed Kleine to the position in 2018, wrote that he accepted Kleine’s resignation on Tuesday and that it takes effect on Saturday.

Kleine was recently found to have violated the county’s ethics policy.

“Over the last 20 months, Andrew has made many positive and lasting changes to the Montgomery County Government that will continue to benefit our residents,” Elrich wrote in the message.

Rich Madaleno, currently the county’s budget director, will take over as acting CAO effective Sunday, Elrich wrote.

