Inspector couldn’t substantiate claim that nonprofit misled county to get money
Watchdog looked into allegations of misconduct, mismanagement at child advocacy center
Montgomery County’s watchdog agency did not find evidence that a nonprofit misled the county to get grant funding.
The Office of the Inspector General said in a report issued Nov. 24 that it looked into allegations from staff members at Tree House Child Advocacy Center in Rockville. The county contracts with the nonprofit agency to provide medical evaluations, forensic interviews, mental health therapy and other services to children who might have experienced sexual or physical abuse.
The complaints against the nonprofit included misconduct and mismanagement by Tree House leadership and a county employee, and that the organization misstated information it provided to the county to obtain funding.
Inspector General Megan Davey Limarzi wrote in the report that her office looked into six allegations, including whether the nonprofit provided false information to obtain grant funding from the county. The office could not substantiate four of the claims.
However, there was evidence to support the other two claims, the report says.
The investigation did find that Tree House did not follow contract terms when completing Maryland Child Protective Services background clearances in fiscal years 2018 and 2019.
It also found that the nonprofit does not maintain a tracking spreadsheet with the status of employee background investigations, as required by its contract.
There is also no system alert for when reinvestigations are due, the report found.
Charles Regan, president of the board of directors for Tree House, wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat Monday afternoon that while there were administrative infrastructure problems, there was no misconduct by any of the nonprofit’s staff members and it did not affect the treatment of the children served by the nonprofit.
Regan wrote that all Tree House employees received background checks, as required.
“As Tree House grew and provided more specialized therapies for physically and sexually abused children in the county, our internal administrative process and procedures fell behind,” he wrote. “The tracking of the status of employee background checks was something we discovered was not maintained.”
The board of directors had already started its search for its first executive director prior to the investigation, according to Regan. The board chose Elissa Schwartz.
The OIG report confirmed the nonprofit’s own investigations this summer by a joint committee of Montgomery County Health and Human Services employees and the Tree House Board members, Regan wrote.
Although the OIG found that the nonprofit’s fiscal year 2019 annual report presented incorrect data for several services, the watchdog agency was unable to substantiate claims that “inconsistencies between internal data and what was reported externally was done to influence prospective donors or the county’s decision to extend contracts or grants,” the report said.
The inspector general was also not able to substantiate a claim that the nonprofit provided incorrect supporting information on fiscal year 2020 county grant applications. In addition, an allegation that the Tree House director “lied or purposely made misleading statements” to the council during a Sept. 23, 2019, Council Health and Human Services Committee work session couldn’t be substantiated.
The “director” mentioned in the report was not Schwartz, who did not lead the organization and was not affiliated with it at the time.
The organization was headed during that time by a county employee who was mentioned in several of the allegations being investigated by the county’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).
Regan said that under the nonprofit’s policy, he could not comment on individual personnel issues and could not talk about the director from that period.
The OIG was also not able to substantiate an allegation that the complainants were fired for providing information or cooperating with the OIG.
“The obscure nature of the county’s relationship with Tree House at the very least created a perception that the county is operating the organization,” the report stated.
Among the recommendations in the report, the OIG called for:
● The county clearly define its role in managing Tree House and assign clear responsibilities to county staff members working at Tree House
● DHHS monitor and actively scrutinize Tree House’s compliance with all contract terms, including ensuring that the nonprofit conducts background investigations for all staff members, as appropriate
● DHHS thoroughly investigate all remaining allegations as appropriate, especially problems related to data security and privacy
In a response to the report addressed to Limarzi, Rich Madaleno, the county’s chief administrative officer, agreed with all of the recommendations and wrote that the county is already investigating claims related to finances.
“Issues related to confusion around data are of concern even though the overall allegation that the use of incorrect numbers to mislead funders was not substantiated,” he wrote. “DHHS will work with Tree House to clarify how data should be collected and reported.”
He also wrote that an investigation was already conducted into privacy concerns, such as those dealing with data, that were identified.
A previous inspector general investigation found that a county platform had made available to any employee or contractor hundreds of confidential documents about children who might have experienced sexual or physical abuse. The records were from Tree House.
