Initial jobless claims in county decrease 23% in a week
Nearly 112,000 have filed initial claims since early March
Logo from Maryland Department of Labor
There were 5,419 initial unemployment claims in Montgomery County last week — a 23% decrease in a week — according to new state data released Thursday morning.
The drop followed a 10% increase the week before. The previous four weeks before that had decreases ranging from 3% to 46%.
Since the first week of March, 111,635 people in Montgomery County have filed initial claims. The county’s unemployment rate more than tripled to 8.5% in April, with 45,277 people out of work.
Montgomery County had the third highest number of initial claims filed last week behind Prince George’s County (6,300) and Baltimore County (5,721).
Statewide, 41,941 people filed initial claims last week — a decrease of 22% in a week.
The Labor Department also announced on June 11 that more than $2.2 billion has been paid to residents in both regular and federal unemployment insurance benefits.
Of those processed, 361,578 — 68.4% — have resulted in benefit payments and 96,537 — 18.2% were denied for not meeting state and federal program requirements.
In a press release, the Labor Department said the majority of the claimants who were denied had “issues related to the separation from their most recent employer or were determined to be monetarily ineligible.”
Another 70,804 — 13.4% — claims are pending adjudication because of problems blocking claimants from receiving payments.
Briana Adhikusuma can be reached at briana.adhikusuma@bethesdamagazine.com.