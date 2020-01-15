In State of County address, Elrich touts measures making Montgomery ‘safe and welcoming’
Economic development named as a priority
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich delivered a State of the County address on Wednesday.
By Kate Masters
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich cited racial equity initiatives as some of the biggest accomplishments of his first year in office during a 2020 State of the County address on Wednesday.
Elrich addressed hundreds of people at the Silver Spring Civic Building in his first State of the County address as county executive.
He congratulated the Montgomery County Council for collaborating on two major initiatives: an executive order formally barring collaboration with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and a wide-ranging racial equity bill that aims to reduce disparities countywide.
“I think we sent a message to the region and the world that Montgomery County is and will continue to be a safe and welcoming place,” Elrich said.
He also used the speech to highlight upcoming priorities, including economic development. Montgomery County has faced slow growth and stagnating tax revenues that are taking a toll on local budget initiatives, Elrich said.
As the county concentrates on boosting revenues, Elrich said he would focus on funding major priorities, including affordable housing, public transit, and Vision Zero initiatives. Vision Zero refers to the county’s goal of reducing, and eventually eliminating, traffic-related deaths and severe injuries on county roads.
