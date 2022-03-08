Ideas for Ukraine support in Maryland include donation tax credit, ban on Russian vodka

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot is calling for a state income tax credit for people and businesses that donate toward humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

The idea is one of several actions and gestures demonstrating Maryland’s support of Ukraine as it defends itself during Russia’s invasion.

Others steps include Montgomery County removing Russian products from the shelves of alcohol stores and a Bethesda bar renaming some of its drinks.

• In a letter to state Senate and House of Delegates leaders, Franchot on Thursday urged the General Assembly to pass the tax credit as emergency legislation.

His letter says: “Providing this incentive — targeted specifically for our state’s humanitarian efforts — would complement our state’s commitment to comply with President Biden’s economic sanctions against Russia and our own efforts to sever business relationships with Russian entities.”

• Gov. Larry Hogan severed Maryland’s Sister State partnership with the Leningrad Region in Russia.

In a letter to Alexander Drozdenko, the Leningrad Region’s governor, Hogan said the Sister State partnership, signed in 1993, promotes “peace and prosperity” and is for “establishing bilateral relations and engaging in mutual exchange.”

“That notwithstanding, it is the duty of every government to remain vigilant of unlawful acts against public order, democratic principles, and innocent civilians,” Hogan added, terminating the relationship.

• Franchot also has called on the Maryland State Retirement and Pension System to immediately divest from Russian entities.

A press release from Franchot’s office says the state pension, as part of a diversification strategy, directly and indirectly “invests in stocks, holdings and bonds in Russian entities.” As of Feb. 18, those particular investments had a market value of $197 million, but they lost about $101 million since the Russian invasion.

In a Feb. 28 letter to the executive director of the State Retirement Agency and Pension System, Franchot said: “Given the justified sanctions that the United States and other nations have imposed on Russia in response to its unjustified violent invasion of Ukraine, it would not only be financially unwise to maintain any assets tied to Russian entities, but it would continue to embolden a brutal dictator and the legion of oligarchs who have turned a blind eye to a regime defined by fear, violence and anti-democratic values.”

The next day, two state lawmakers — Del. Brooke Lierman and Sen. Sarah Elfreth, the co-chairs of the legislature’s Joint Committee on Pensions — echoed Franchot’s request in a letter of their own.

• Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich ordered — “in solidarity with the people of Ukraine” — that the county’s Alcohol Beverage Services stores stop selling any Russian products. The county said it offers several vodka brands not produced in Russia.

“ABS wholesale customers and licensees make their own decisions about the availability of Russian-made products; however, they will no longer be able to order these products from ABS until further notice,” a county press release says.

• The retail chain Total Wine & More, which has a headquarters in Bethesda, has done the same, banishing Russian products.

In a post on Twitter, showing an empty section of a shelf, the company wrote: “Today, this is what you will see in our stores. In support of the Ukrainian people, we have removed all Russian-made products from our shelves.”

• Caddies on Cordell in Bethesda took a stand, too, as it stopped buying and serving Russian-produced vodka.

It also changed drink names. The Moscow Mule, the White Russian and the Black Russian were renamed the Kyiv Mule, the White Ukrainian and the Black Ukrainian.

Also, Caddies is donating some of the revenue from the sale of those drinks to a relief fund to help Ukrainian children.