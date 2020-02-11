Hair film wins Oscar three days after local law takes effect
Plus: Threats within MCPS increase; Katz says safe, walkable communities is council priority
A short film called “Hair Love” won an Oscar on Sunday, three days after Montgomery County’s CROWN Act took effect.
CROWN stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair. Last year, three states passed versions of the measure, which prohibits discrimination based on hair.
“Hair Love” looks at a father’s attempt to help his daughter work on her hairstyle. [Montgomery Community Media]
Threats within MCPS increase
Montgomery County’s school system is getting more threats than ever before. Even when the threats are empty, police say they are not harmless.
“If it’s threatening or veiled threats, regardless if it’s social media or any other method, it’s not to be taken lightly. We have to investigate,” said Capt. Tom Jordan, a Montgomery County police spokesman. [WTOP]
Katz says safe, walkable communities is council priority
Montgomery County Council President Sidney Katz said Monday that creating safe and walkable communities is a top priority for the council.
Speaking during a meeting with journalists, he said council members will continue to work with residents and transportation experts to figure out how to improve pedestrian safety. [Montgomery Community Media]
Today’s weather
There will be periods of rain, with a high around 54 and a low around 37.
