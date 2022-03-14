A fund to help residents and families displaced by a fire and explosion at a Silver Spring area apartment building has exceeded $500,000. File Photo

A fund to help residents and families displaced due to a fire and explosion at a Silver Spring-area apartment complex has surpassed $500,000.

Roughly $529,000 has been collected through the Montgomery Housing Partnership fund, Patrick Campbell, the senior emergency manager for mass care and recovery within the county’s Department of Health and Human Services, said Monday.

About $70,000 has been distributed to families and residents that were affected, he said.

Seven families that were displaced have signed new leases for new housing, and three families have applications pending, Campbell said.

Raymond Crowel, director of the county’s Department of Health and Human Services, told reporters last week that 41 apartment units in the Friendly Garden Apartment complex in the Silver Spring area were affected by the explosion, displacing 124 adults and 36 children.

The explosion occurred on March 3 at the 2405 building at Friendly Garden Apartments on Lyttonsville Road, leading to a huge fire and leveling the entire structure except for one wall. More than 200 residents were initially displaced throughout the complex because of the explosion and fire.

Investigators found a broken inch-and-a-half gas pipe in the rubble of the building, and after interviewing people, said a maintenance worker mistook the gas pipe for a waste drain pipe while working on a clog at a first-floor apartment.

Fourteen people were initially hospitalized after the blast. As of Thursday, two remained hospitalized. Pete Piringer, a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, said in an interview Monday that he “hadn’t heard anything different” about those hospitalizations.

One of those people had been hospitalized because of a medical condition unrelated to the blast or explosion, but officials have said their status isn’t known to first responders or investigators.

Steve Bohnel can be reached at steve.bohnel@bethesdamagazine.com