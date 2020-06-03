For Derwood woman, a harrowing experience at Lafayette Park protest
Rachel Parsons was hit by rubber bullet as police charged the crowd
Rachel Parsons kneeling in the front line as police approach.
Photos from Rachel Parsons
When Rachel Parsons of Derwood went to the protest in Lafayette Park in front of the White House on Monday, she didn’t know what to expect.
The 22-year-old student at Flagler College in Florida said she had been “watching things unfurl” on TV and online, as crowds spoke out about the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and realized that “sitting at home and being angry wasn’t doing enough. I wanted to protest. I wanted to physically be there.”
The former world-ranked ice dancer assured her worried parents that she would be careful.
“Neither of my parents wanted me to be at the front,” Parsons told Bethesda Beat Wednesday morning. “They said they knew they couldn’t stop me from going, but they didn’t want me to be near any kind of confrontation. I told them I would be careful. I didn’t tell them I’d be near the back.”
Parsons ended up in the front of the line of protesters. She was hit with a rubber bullet when the police charged the crowd. A large photo of her helping two black protesters flee from oncoming police horses ran on the front page of Tuesday’s Washington Post.
The following, in her own words, is Parsons’ account of what happened:
“I really didn’t know what to expect. I definitely didn’t expect to see police in full riot gear in the middle of the day. We got there at about 2. We were standing outside the White House behind the metal barrier. We were a few people back.
“Eventually, I moved up to the front line. I wanted to see the faces of the [police officers] who were standing on the other side. I wanted to talk to them. Of course, none of them listened. They wouldn’t even make eye contact.
“When the cops first moved up and we saw them put on gas masks, we thought something could be happening. I kept checking my phone to see what time it was, to make sure we weren’t violating the 7 o’clock curfew.
“Around 6:30, they started pushing us back. They’re saying online that they warned us three times, but none of us heard that.
This video shows Rachel Parsons as the police approach on horseback.
“I was standing in front of a few African American men because it seemed like I was much less likely to face consequences than they were because of our skin color. That’s what this whole thing is about. Our skin color is not viewed as a threat, not viewed as a weapon.
“When I was getting dressed that afternoon, I realized I didn’t have a Black Lives Matter T-shirt, so I made a shirt with an artist’s portrait of George Floyd I found online on the front, and on the back, I wrote, ‘If the shooting starts, stand behind me.’
“The police started pushing people. The line of cops ran at people with their shields up and took people to the ground.
“We weren’t throwing things. We were the definition of a peaceful protest. They were shooting gas canisters and then the horses came out and they marched at us with horses.
“There was definitely a lot of adrenaline going on. I was definitely scared. And then my eyes started stinging.
“There were some people who were taking a stand and not going to move. I was trying to get this man to not stay in harm’s way. The picture of me in the Post showed me holding a hand with someone who was holding the hand of a someone else. I was trying to get them further back because the horses were really close to us and the police were shooting rubber bullets.
“I was hit [by a rubber bullet] right below my collar bone on my right side. It felt kind of like being hit by a paintball gun, but with more impact. It’s really sore now and bruised. The bruise is about four inches in diameter. It hurts to wear a seatbelt in the car.
“At one point, I and other protesters got down on their knees asking the law enforcement why they were doing this. Then the horses started walking toward us again and we had to move.
“Eventually, we realized we were going to be breaking the curfew. We decided to go home and come back the next day.
“That night, after I got home, I had trouble sleeping. I couldn’t sit still. I still hadn’t told my parents I was that close.
“I came downstairs the next morning and the paper was already on the counter, and I saw the picture of me. My parents had already looked at the paper, but they hadn’t looked closely at the picture. They asked me about the rally, and I was a little bit vague about the details because I didn’t want them to worry.
“I actually hid the paper. My grandmother outed me. She saw the picture in the Post and called my mother’s cellphone and asked to talk to me.
“She said, ‘Is there anything you would like to tell me?’ I said no. She said, ‘Where were you last night?’ She asked if I was at the protest in front of horses. She wanted me to say it. My mom was listening on speaker phone, so I was kind of backed into a corner.
“I didn’t tell them because I didn’t want to make it about me. It’s not about me. My mom cried, but she was proud.”