Fifth Montgomery County resident has coronavirus disease
Woman contracted virus while on Egyptian cruise, governor says
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, right, speaks on Tuesday before an emergency meeting of his cabinet to discuss coronavirus. Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford is at left.
Image from live stream of Hogan's remarks
Maryland’s ninth confirmed case of coronavirus disease is a Montgomery County woman who was on the same Egyptian cruise as five other Marylanders who have contracted the virus, Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday.
Hogan did not give any other identifying details about the woman other than she is in her 60s. She was not hospitalized and is in good condition, Hogan’s office said in a press release.
Five of Maryland’s nine cases of coronavirus disease, or COVID-19, are from Montgomery County.
Eight of the nine cases involve overseas trips. One case was from a trip to Massachusetts.
Maryland’s number of positive cases increased earlier Tuesday from six to eight, adding a Prince George’s County couple.
Maryland’s first three cases, all Montgomery County residents, were announced five days ago.
Hogan gave multiple public coronavirus updates on Tuesday to keep up with new developments, such as plans by the University of Maryland to have students remain off campus for two weeks.
Hogan also convened an emergency meeting of his cabinet to talk about coronavirus details and had a separate meeting with representatives from nursing homes, assisted living communities and retirement communities.
Older residents, particularly at least 60 years old and with underlying health problems, are seen as more susceptible to coronavirus disease. Hogan has urged those people to avoid large crowds and to stay home when possible.
