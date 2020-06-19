Family accuses Montgomery County police of excessive force while arresting guest
Notice of claim says officers held family in handcuffs at gunpoint during raid in September
A Wheaton-area family has accused Montgomery County police officers of using excessive force toward them while arresting a guest and searching the home for contraband.
Hernan and Lilian Palma say that police handcuffed them and their teen daughter, held them at gunpoint and damaged their home while executing a no-knock warrant in September 2019. The allegation is contained in a notice of claim sent to County Executive Marc Elrich on Tuesday.
The claim was sent by attorneys Roy L. Austin Jr., John Grimm, John Amaya and Owen Smith on behalf of the Palmas. A notice of claim is generally filed as a precursor, indicating that a lawsuit will be filed later.
Barry Hudson, a spokesman for the county, wrote in an email Thursday evening that the county attorney’s office had received the Palmas’ notice of claim and “will be reviewing it to determine what response may be appropriate.”
The Palmas alleged in the notice that police came to their house to execute the warrant for the arrest of David Zelaya, 22, who they later charged with drug distribution and firearms possession.
Zelaya, according to the notice, had been occasionally staying with his mother in the Palmas’ basement. The Palmas rent out a basement apartment to help pay for Lilian’s medical expenses, which include hemodialysis treatment five times a week for chronic kidney disease, the notice of claim says. She has had three failed kidney transplants.
Zelaya was not a tenant in their basement apartment, but his mother was, according to the notice.
The Palmas alleged that police surveilled Zelaya from May until Sept. 12 without contacting them. They said police entered their home around 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 13, waking Hernan.
He said that when he stepped out of his room, officers pointed a rifle at his chest, pinned him against a wall, punched him in the face and handcuffed him, according to the claim.
The notice of claim says police then handcuffed Lilian and their daughter at gunpoint. They later almost broke Lilian’s dialysis machine, she alleged.
The Palmas alleged that at least three officers kept their guns trained on them for “a lengthy period” while officers arrested Zelaya and found contraband.
Zelaya was arrested and charged with multiple counts of drug possession with intent to distribute and illegal possession of ammunition. State court records indicate he pleaded guilty to one count of each in February.
The notice of claim alleges that police damaged the house during the raid, which the Palmas had to repair at their own expense, and that the Hernan has had to undergo counseling.
“Waking to armed men in their home and seeing their daughter handcuffed like a criminal, while being physically harmed and held at gunpoint, have left the Palmas emotionally traumatized, fearful for their safety and feeling humiliated and ashamed” the notice states.
Hernan feels “particularly hurt and betrayed” by the police because as a county firefighter, he works with them consistently as part of his job, the notice says.
The Palmas are “considering all remedies available to them at law,” but would prefer to discuss their complaint with the county and resolve it without legal action.
The county police department has come under scrutiny in recent years following multiple officer-involved shootings. An officer was convicted of assault last year after he was seen kneeing a restrained suspect in the back of the head while the person was on the ground.
Additionally, there has been a movement in the last few weeks to “defund the police,” or shift funding away from the department toward other resources in the county.
The “defund the police” movement has gained traction nationwide following the death of George Floyd on May 25. Floyd, who was Black, died after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes.
Chauvin and three other officers who were present have all been fired and charged criminally.
Prosecutors have said Chauvin had his knee on Floyd’s neck for 7 minutes and 46 seconds, although the complaint originally alleged that it was 8 minutes and 46 seconds, multiple media outlets reported this week.
