 Elrich says outside consultant will help with 'top to bottom' review of police department
  • .2020
  • .Elrich says outside consultant will help with ‘top to bottom’ review of police department

Elrich says outside consultant will help with ‘top to bottom’ review of police department

Task force could be launched by Aug. 1

By Dan Schere
| Published:

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich speaks Thursday about plans to review the county's police department.

Screenshot from electronic press conference

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said Thursday that he expects to have an outside consultant help do an independent review as a task force audits the county’s police department.

Elrich said earlier this week that the task force would audit the police department’s data, policies and procedures. It will also examine the court system and whether there is disproportionate sentencing. 

During a press conference on Thursday, Elrich said he was considering two different consulting firms to be involved in the task force. He hopes to launch the task force by Aug. 1, he said.

Elrich said the task force will examine practices such as how police officers are evaluated, as well as best practices from other jurisdictions across the country.

“That’s part of what we want an outside group to do, is to look at our processes independently from us,” he said.

“We’re gonna look broadly at the implementation of policing in the county,” he added.

He said the community should not feel like police are “an occupying force.”

Elrich said he expects that his task force will share its findings with another policing advisory commission that the County Council is creating. He expects the task force will share its findings with the advisory commission in January.

The task force is expected to include a diverse group of people when it comes to age, race and gender. There will also be representatives from the LGBT and disability communities, Elrich has said.

A contract with a consulting firm is expected to be finalized by the end of July.

This story will be updated.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles

MCEDC-logo-resized_Outline

Economic Development Corporation will work with Bethesda firm to boost local businesses

$1 million COVID-19 relief effort will run through June 30, 2021

Strathmore announces five events, starting with outdoor installation in October

Four other events with music and dance added to 2021 calendar

County’s initial jobless claims decrease 10% in a week

More than 116,000 people have filed initial claims in county since early March

Magazine

Subscribe

Renew

Digital Editions

Leading Professionals »

Newsletters

    Get top stories in your inbox
    Exclusive deals from area businesses
    Including a sneak peek of the next issue
    The latest, local job openings straight to your inbox

Dining Guide

Bethesda Beat Trending